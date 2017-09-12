In photos: 23rd Annual Mountain State Fair

The 2017 Mountain State Fair opened for its 23rd year on Friday, Sept. 8, at the WNC Agricultural Center. Despite concerns about the track of Hurricane Irma (then churning in the Caribbean), the weather was sunny and mild throughout the fair’s first weekend. On Saturday morning, crowds turned out early and continued to show up, with 26,355 fairgoers attending that the day. Fair-goers were treated to a colorful sunset on Sunday evening. Popular attractions included the Moo-ternity Ward, BoJangles Sea Lion Splash, The Dixie Starlight Express, local arts and crafts competitions and the garden show in the Expo Center. Of course, the Davis Exposition midway remained a big draw with rides, games and fair food. From the livestock show to the puppet show — and everything in between — this year’s fair is all about where farm meets fun.
Scheduled to run through Sunday, Sept. 17, the fair was closed on Monday, Sept. 11 due to inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Irma. Fair officials announced Tuesday that it would reopen at 3 p.m. On its website, the fair reported:
Monday’s closure did affect some competitions on the fairgrounds. The Open Brahman and Open All Breed Heifer shows were canceled. The pork cooking contest, originally scheduled for Monday night, has been moved to Wednesday. Participants can drop off their pork dishes for judging between 6 and 7 p.m. Even though the fair was closed, life continued at the fairgrounds Monday – two calves were born in the Moo-ternity Ward before the storm.
Photo Gallery by Cindy Kunst
Little boys on big green toys at the John Deere tractor display Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The Dixie Starlight Express drill team performed a patriotic salute to the armed services Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Volunteers hand out programs and fair maps Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Dance teams warm up for the Clogging Championship Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Livestock displays in Farmer Bill’s Agventure tent Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Children playing in tables full of shelled corn at Farmer Bill’s Agventure tent Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Mixing fresh fruit juices at the Churros To Go tent Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
“It doesn’t work unless you do.” Demonstrating a hand water pump Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Doc Cudd, Jr. does a blacksmithing demonstration at the Mountain Heritage Circle, Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Dede Styles, heritage fiber artist from Swannanoa near her exhibit in the Mountain Heritage Circle, Saturday Sept. 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Bill Silvey working on a wooden coin bank with a post office box door in the Boone building, Saturday Sept. 9, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Curtis Cecil, doing a glass sculpting demonstration in the Boone building, Saturday Sept. 9, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Kids ride the X Factor on the midway, Saturday Sept. 9, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Dahlias submitted for the Flower and Garden competition in the Expo Building, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The Expo Building showcases all of the competition submissions from quilts to giant pumpkins, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Checkin out the art competition in the Expo Building, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Honey and honey products competition in the Expo Building, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Turning out a honey dipper on a lathe for a wood turning demonstration in the Expo Building, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Fiber arts competition in the Expo Building, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Ask a master gardener at the Flower & Garden show in the Expo Building, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The largest pumpkin submitted to the Giants of the Garden competition weighed 474 pounds! Expo Building, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The Expo Building showcases all of the competition submissions from quilts to giant pumpkins, Sunday Sept. 10, at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Crowds came out to enjoy the midway Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Having fun at the ping pong toss game on the midway, Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The chairlift was a popular ride to watch the sunset from on the midway Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Peter Hart with the Atlanta Puppet show does his best “Madison Cripps” barker impersonation for the crowd before his show begins, Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The Wave Swinger lights up the night Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Airplanes and helicopters on display by the North Carolina Forest Service, Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Airplanes and helicopters on display by the North Carolina Forest Service, Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Sunset behind The Seattle Wheel on the midway, Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Selfies with the sunset on the Wave Swinger, Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The Bo Jangles Sea Lion Splash Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Jay Mattioli performs family friendly magic at the Got To Be NC stage Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
With a cherry on top. Apple dumplings from Inga’s Apples, Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The Seattle Wheel, originally built for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962 returns to the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The Appalachian Mountain Lift is a perennial favorite of the Mountain State Fair for kids and couples. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
“The Guesser” sings his pitch to the crowds on the midway with a smooth RnB sound, Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
The crowds on the Midway Sunday evening, Sept 10 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
Riding the Mechanical bull Sunday evening, Sept 9 at the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst.
In full spin, the Seattle Wheel, originally built for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962, returns to the Mountain State Fair. Photo by Cindy Kunst
