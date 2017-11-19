In Photos: Asheville’s 2017 Holiday Parade

Asheville’s annual parade took over the streets of downtown on Nov. 18. The sidewalks along the parade route on Biltmore and Patton avenues were swamped with nearly 16,000 onlookers for the city’s 71st annual kickoff to the holiday season. Organized by the Asheville Downtown Association, the parade featured local schools, businesses and organizations, all sporting their take on this year’s theme of “Holiday Magic.” Crowds watched 95 entries, including marching bands, floats, beauty queens, drill teams, color guards, dance squads and, of course, Santa Claus. After the parade, many attendees lingered for photos with Santa and the opening ceremony for Winter Lights Downtown.

All photos by Cindy Kunst