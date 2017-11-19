In Photos: Asheville’s 2017 Holiday Parade

Asheville’s annual parade took over the streets of downtown on Nov. 18. The sidewalks along the parade route on Biltmore and Patton avenues were swamped with nearly 16,000 onlookers for the city’s 71st annual kickoff to the holiday season. Organized by the Asheville Downtown Association, the parade featured local schools, businesses and organizations, all sporting their take on this year’s theme of “Holiday Magic.” Crowds watched 95 entries, including marching bands, floats, beauty queens, drill teams, color guards, dance squads and, of course, Santa Claus. After the parade, many attendees lingered for photos with Santa and the opening ceremony for Winter Lights Downtown.
All photos by Cindy Kunst
While parade crowds swarmed the streets below, construction workers made sparks fly at the Asheville Art Museum.
Many Ashevilleans sought out upper-story vantage points from which to view the parade.
Asheville First Responders Honor Guard.
Asheville First Responders Honor Guard.
Asheville Fire Department with “Sparky” the fire dog.
Parade Marshal Beth Copeland, a former WWE champion.
The Street Creature, created by the Giant Puppet Collective.
Asheville’s Parks & Recreation float, “Where Asheville goes to play”
The T.C. Roberson High School Marching Band
Attendees cheer the marching band as they parade by.
Asheville Dance Theater danced to “Jingle Bell Rock”
Mr. Moon from the Asheville Tourists caught a ride up Biltmore Avenue from McCormick field
WLOS News 13 anchor team
Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer waves to the crowds from the Veterans Affairs float
Angie’s Dance Team struts its stuff up Biltmore Avenue
The Asheville Women’s Rugby Club
Charles C. Bell Elementary’s jump rope squad skipped rope the length of the parade route
Enka High School’s marching band
Enka High School marching band’s color guard.
Mad Divas junior roller derby team members take a tow up Biltmore Avenue
Blue Ridge Roller Girls and Mad Divas skate in the middle of the road
A New Hope Homecare’s KISS float was a crowd favorite
Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts led a LARGE group of students through several basic movements of Taekwondo
Miss Teen Cherokee, Raylen Bark
World Series Champion Cameron Maybin rides on the Holiday Project float
Hannah Harvey, Miss Asheville 2018
Cantaria: The Gay Men’s Chorus of Asheville’s float crooned to the crowd
Brother Wolf brought more than just cats and dogs with them; they also brought a pig
Wolfthorne Cosplayers Club made a cool addition to this year’s parade lineup
Asheville High School ROTC, Cheer Squad and color guard
Asheville High School ROTC, Cheer Squad and color guard
Asheville High School Marching Band
Asheville High School Marching Band
Girl Scout Troop 30120 aboard “The Cookie Express”
U.S. Air Force 14th Weather Squadron
The Asheville High School dance team brought high energy to their dance routine
Charlotte Street Kids After-School Program brought their little red wagons of treats for parade-goers
Hola Carolina Magazine brought a brilliant display of traditional Latin American folk dances with Jarabe Tapatío and Concheros dancers
Hola Carolina Magazine brought a brilliant display of traditional Latin American folk dances with Jarabe Tapatío and Concheros dancers
Hola Carolina Magazine brought a brilliant display of traditional Latin American folk dances with Jarabe Tapatío and Concheros dancers.
Hola Carolina Magazine brought a brilliant display of traditional Latin American folk dances with Jarabe Tapatío and Concheros dancers
The N.C. Submarine Veterans float featured a disarmed Mk-14 torpedo
View of the parade looking south on Biltmore Avenue
Budo Mountain Family Martial Arts brought its Little Ninjas group to the parade
Sensei Sean of Budo Mountain Family Martial Arts dressed as a traditional Japanese warrior
The Daniel Boone Council Boy Scouts of America showed up with a float about all the things you can do in the scouts
2017 Debutante Queen Azana Kacie Green of the Beta Lambda Zeta Sorority
East Buncombe Rockets youth cheerleading
“Oh what fun it is to ride. . .” by MR Motorcycle gave Santa’s sleigh an upgrade
Clyde A. Erwin Marching Band Drum Major Rachel Horn
Clyde A. Erwin marching band drum line
Asheville Second Line is always easy to spot in the parade lineup
Asheville Second Line
Asheville Second Line hands out candy to the crowds
Asheville Second Line band “tears it up” from the float
Melanie Breithauer, Asheville Second Line’s Mardi Gras Queen of 2017 with Max Curtis
Songs Sealed Delivered Party Entertainment brought ALL the Disney princesses and even a few pixies to the parade
Songs Sealed Delivered Party Entertainment brought ALL the Disney princesses to the parade
The Waymasters sang Christmas gospel from the Folk Heritage Committee’s float
The Hometown Holiday Jam Band float featuring many of Asheville’s talented vocalists and musicians
The Amazing Pubcycle was populated by a crew of steampunks
Riding On Faith Ministries brought their ever-popular equestrian drill team
Everybody wants to be Santa, even if it’s just for the parade
Santa and Mrs. Claus make their annual appearance at Asheville’s 71st Holiday Parade
