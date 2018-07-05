In Photos: Celebrating Independence Day 2018 at Lake Julian Park

Posted on by Joe Pellegrino
Fireworks at Lake Julian Park for Independence Day 2018. Photo by Joe Pellegrino
Fireworks at Lake Julian Park for Independence Day 2018. Photo by Joe Pellegrino

Hundreds flocked from South Asheville and beyond to Lake Julian Park on July 4 for the annual Independence Day celebration. Those in attendance got ready for the free fireworks show held at the park by grilling out, playing volleyball, splashing in the water and even setting off their own small fireworks. The grand fireworks display took place across the lake as attendees watched from locations ranging from piers jaunting into the lake to parking lots and sidewalks neighboring the park along Long Shoals Road. Those close to the lake enjoyed the colorful patriotic celebration reflecting in the water complemented by the bright night lights of the Duke Energy plant.

 

