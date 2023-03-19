Kids stuff: A safe space to create, grow and learn

Lauren Rogers Hopkins, education programs manager at Flat Rock Playhouse, discusses helping kids find their creative voices.

Why is teaching the arts beneficial for young people?

The arts are extremely important and beneficial for so many reasons. It allows young people to grow in confidence, to feel a sense of belonging and helps them find their creative voice. It helps them express themselves and helps them find who they truly are. They create bonds and friendships and have a safe space to create, grow and learn.

What is the most rewarding thing about working with students?

I love it when I see something click within a student — when they finally nail something that has been giving them trouble or when they finally have enough confidence and realize their full potential. Every student is special and has something extraordinary to bring to the table. Helping them realize just how special and unique they are is priceless.

What would people be surprised to learn about today’s young people?

Today’s youth has been dealing with the unimaginable for the past few years. Their ability to be social was taken away, and human contact was taken away. As we are getting back to our new normal, I would say that today’s youth are sensitive and may have a hard time expressing themselves or communicating like they once did. Taking arts classes helps restore their confidence and their voice. Young people today are so smart, so courageous and so strong. I love being a part of their journey as they start to discover what it is they want to do and be. I know they will go far with the right amount of love and guidance.