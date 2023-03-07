Kids stuff: Buy-in and trust

Posted on by Xpress Staff
David Bird

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Kids Issues. 

David Bird, a language arts and Spanish teacher at The Learning Community School, discusses the challenges middle school students face, the patience that goes into teaching and misconceptions teachers deal with.

What are the biggest challenges facing local middle schoolers in 2023?

I teach in a small private school, and while there exists a tighter-knit community than what many other children may experience, the heavy weight of the world finds its way in. With the interconnectedness of our world, messages of global warming, school shootings and racial violence pierce even the thickest-walled and well-meaning bubble. What’s different [for today’s kids] though, and there is a difference, can be attributed to the pandemic but also a perceived abandonment by the adults and systems meant to protect them. Our systems and structures have been shaken along with the families with whom our kids live. Sometimes those closest to the earth feel the tremors the deepest.

What do you love about being an educator?

I love being surrounded by the energy, vibrancy and creative forces that are our future — the potential actualized in the classroom and yet to be realized. Teaching requires patience, but the long game is so worth it. To be a part of a kid’s life — integral to their growth and success — is why I became an educator over 20 years ago.

What is the biggest misconception people have about the role of teachers?

Teachers have a tricky lot. Most everyone has attended a school, so they have an opinion, a story or an idea of how things should be. Now more than ever, educators and education have become politicized and vilified. The buy-in and trust from families is essential to the model, though. Some of the most creative, brilliant and compassionate humans are those called to teach our children.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.