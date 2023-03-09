Kids stuff: Respect the youths

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Ellen Bowditch; photo courtesy of Literacy Together

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Kids Issues. 

Ellen Bowditch, a retired elementary school teacher and volunteer tutor with Literacy Together, discusses her work with the local nonprofit, the importance of community involvement and the need to show care and respect to our area’s youths.

What impresses you most about the youths you work with?

I am impressed that after a full day of school, my student looks forward to tutoring time at the after-school program. He enjoys playing a game for a few minutes, which gives him a mental break. He lets me know when a task is too hard or easy so I can adjust the lesson to fit his learning style and ability, which allows him to succeed with the task so that tutoring is a positive experience.

What are ways community members can be a positive influence on our area’s youths?

Community members can be a positive influence by modeling the importance of reading, by volunteering in all schools K-12 and by reading to students and with students. Community members could host library reading events like authors do when they are trying to sell novels. They could hold town hall meetings to ask parents for input on what can hinder their children’s reading progress and what can foster the love of reading.

What do you consider your organization’s greatest impact on our area’s youths?

I think Literacy Together’s greatest impact on our youths is getting the message out that we care and respect our youths in our communities. This organization works hard to train tutors and provide teaching materials so all youths who would like to improve their reading skills can have this additional reading support because they are worth the time and effort!

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.