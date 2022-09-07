Manheimer, Berthiaume pull in Asheville campaign funds

Mayor Esther Manheimer and climate change consultant Maggie Ullman Berthiaume have raised the most campaign funds so far in this year’s race for Asheville city government positions, according to reports filed by candidates’ campaigns.

Manheimer had raised $19,550 as of mid-July and had $4,995 sitting in the bank. That puts her ahead of City Council member Kim Roney, Manheimer’s remaining challenger in the mayoral contest, who had brought in $14,150 and had $2,027 unspent.

With $29,442 in donations, Berthiaume was by far the most successful fundraiser among the six candidates still vying for the three Council seats on the ballot this year. Only one of the other five, Allison Scott, had raised more than $10,000.

Although both Manheimer and Berthiaume finished at the top of their respective electoral packs in the May 17 primary, campaign fundraising is not always a reliable predictor of election success. For example, Council member Sheneika Smith finished second in the primary but said in late August that she had yet to raise or spend $1,000.

But fundraising is one indicator of a candidate’s chances, says Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University. “The person who raises the most money doesn’t always win, but it is a sign [of support] and it is helpful,” he says.



Kilgore gets real estate money Contributions from real estate interests made up nearly half of the money given to one City Council member’s campaign this year. But they came in a race for the state Senate seat representing most of Buncombe County, not for Council. At least $8,318 of the $17,289 in contributions received by Council member Sandra Kilgore’s campaign for state Senate District 49 came from people in the real estate industry, usually agents or investors, or their family members. Most notable were the $5,600 Kilgore got from the N.C. Realtors Political Action Committee, the maximum allowed in a primary, and $1,500 from local real estate investor Chris Peterson, a former Council member who regularly criticizes what he sees as City Council’s too-liberal ways. Kilgore is a Realtor. The Realtors PAC often opposes more government rules on housing in the halls of the state General Assembly and has supported a bill that would limit local governments’ ability to regulate short-term rentals. Kilgore lost the Democratic primary to incumbent Sen. Julie Mayfield, taking 20.7% of the vote compared with Mayfield’s 68.2%. (The remainder of votes went to hemp entrepreneur Taylon Breeden.) Mayfield, the co-director of Asheville-based environmental advocacy group MountainTrue, had raised $66,339 from a variety of sources as of the end of June. Another contribution to Kilgore — event space rental and related services valued at $3,532 and listed by her campaign as donated by the Element Asheville Downtown hotel — is likely to receive scrutiny from the State Board of Elections. State law bans donations to candidates from corporations. State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon says the board typically seeks more information from campaigns in cases in which audits find corporate contributions, including asking whether the donation actually came from the business’s owner. Himanshu Karvir, a past chair of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, heads the company that runs the Element hotel. Campaign money and the advertising it buys may be more important as the city grows, Cooper continues. “Asheville’s changing so quickly, and there’s so many transplants, that the old friends and neighbors voting may matter a little less,” he suggests.

Manheimer’s and Berthiaume’s reports both show several contributors, primarily Democrats, who are either current or former local officeholders. Berthiaume, who was city government’s first sustainability officer, also got donations from people working on climate and environmental issues across the country.

At the other monetary extreme, Smith says her campaign is still active. The incumbent says she is focused more on “friend-raising than fundraising.”

Contributors to the remaining field of candidates hail from San Francisco to Connecticut, although most live much closer to City Hall. No particular special interests dominate the lists of contributors so far, although many donors are retirees, Democratic politicians or candidates’ relatives.

Following are summaries of fundraising by candidates who will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot for mayor and City Council. Figures are rounded to the nearest dollar. Full campaign finance reports can be viewed at avl.mx/azf.

Mayoral candidates

Esther Manheimer

Raised: $19,550. In the bank: $4,995.

Notable contributors: Mack Pearsall , Fairview, businessman and founder of climate science nonprofit The Collider, $3,500; attorney Robert Clifford , Chicago, $1,000; Realtor Glenn Cullen , Asheville; $1,000; nurse practitioner Christopher Harjes , Bent Creek, $1,000; personal trainer Aaron Manheimer , Chicago, $1,000; retiree Ron Manheimer , Asheville, $1,000; Realtor Clarissa Marshall , Fairview, $1,000.

, Fairview, businessman and founder of climate science nonprofit The Collider, $3,500; attorney , Chicago, $1,000; Realtor , Asheville; $1,000; nurse practitioner , Bent Creek, $1,000; personal trainer , Chicago, $1,000; retiree , Asheville, $1,000; Realtor , Fairview, $1,000. Political figures: former City Council members Marc Hunt, $100, and Chris Pelly, $100; current Council member Gwen Wisler, $250; District Attorney Todd Williams, $100; former state Sen. Terry Van Duyn, $500; Buncombe County Commissioner and U.S. House District 11 candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, $250; and Council candidate Berthiaume, $150.

Kim Roney

Raised: $14,150. In the bank: $2,027.

Notable contributors: Roney for Council, the committee handling funds for Roney’s 2020 bid for a regular seat on City Council, $3,300; Taylor Hamilton , Candler, $500; Lara Lustig , Asheville, marketer for Working Wheels, $500; Dr. Donna Page , Asheville, pediatrician, $500.

, Candler, $500; , Asheville, marketer for Working Wheels, $500; Dr. , Asheville, pediatrician, $500. Political figures: former City Council member Cecil Bothwell, $100.

City Council candidates

Maggie Ullman Berthiaume

Raised: $29,442. In the bank: $13,928.

Notable contributors: Pearsall, $3,500; Kenneth Brame , Leicester, who heads the local Sierra Club’s sometimes controversial efforts to endorse candidates for public office, $1,000; Wendy Ullman , Doylestown, Pa., not employed, $1,000; Charles Wise , Asheville, not employed, $1,000; Buck Bragg , Asheville, not employed, $761; Nanci Mackey , Asheville, Asheville Property Group, $750.

, Leicester, who heads the local Sierra Club’s sometimes controversial efforts to endorse candidates for public office, $1,000; , Doylestown, Pa., not employed, $1,000; , Asheville, not employed, $1,000; , Asheville, not employed, $761; , Asheville, Asheville Property Group, $750. Political figures: former City Council members Bothwell, $750; Robin Cape, $100; Chuck Cloninger, $500; Bryan Freeborn, $100; Hunt, $500; and Vijay Kapoor, $100; Brownie Newman, chair of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, $250; state Sen. Julie Mayfield, $100; Van Duyn, $100; Beach-Ferrara, $100; former state legislator and County Commissioner Patsy Keever, $100; Williams, $100; and Buncombe Commissioner Parker Sloan, $100.

Andrew Fletcher

Raised: $6,580. In the bank: $798.

Notable contributors: Andrew Fedynak, Richmond, Va., photographer, $2,000; attorney Laura Conner, Raleigh, $1,000; Elliott Eichler, Asheville, owner of Covert Carts, $1,000; and John Bell, Tryon, not employed, $500.

Antanette Mosley

Raised: $5,475. In the bank: $1,403.

Notable contributors: Marshall, $2,000; Nian Avery , Asheville, funeral director, $500; Anton Clark , Charlotte, pricing analyst, Bank of America, $400.

, Asheville, funeral director, $500; , Charlotte, pricing analyst, Bank of America, $400. Political figures: former Asheville Mayor Terry Bellamy, $25.

Allison Scott

Raised: $15,790. In the bank: $3,525.

Notable contributors: Anne Guse , Placentia, Calif., not employed, $3,000; Harjes, $1,000; Amy Mandel , Asheville, not employed, $1,000; Shelly McCormick , Waterford, Conn., Lowe’s manager, $1,000.

, Placentia, Calif., not employed, $3,000; Harjes, $1,000; , Asheville, not employed, $1,000; , Waterford, Conn., Lowe’s manager, $1,000. Political figures: Christopher Brook, Chapel Hill, an attorney and former N.C. Court of Appeals judge, $750; Beach-Ferrara, who is also Scott’s boss at the pro-LGBT rights group Campaign for Southern Equality, $350; and Van Duyn, $250.

Sheneika Smith

Smith had not reported any contributions as of late August. She told Xpress she had raised less than $1,000.

Nina Tovish