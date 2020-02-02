Mike Fryar, Buncombe Commissioner, dies at 72

Press release from Buncombe County:

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce Commissioner Mike Fryar passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2. A resident of Buncombe County for more than 55 years, Mike attended A.C. Reynolds High School and then served in the U.S. Navy. He was a small business owner for 32 years and started his career for the legendary NASCAR driver Banjo Matthews. There he displayed his tenacity and knowledge to work his way up and eventually start his own engine company, Fryar Performance. In 2012, Mike was elected to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners representing District 2. He was a respected member of the Board and passionate about representing the people of his district and the entirety of Buncombe County. Mike’s imprint on our organization and the community at-large is undeniable, and he leaves a legacy of having an unwavering dedication of making life better for everyone in Buncombe County.

On behalf of Buncombe County Government, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the Fryar family during this difficult time.