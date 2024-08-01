Coalition launches to replace Mission Hospital’s ownership

Reclaim Healthcare WNC, a volunteer-led grassroots coalition dedicated to replacing HCA Healthcare as the owner of Mission Hospital and other hospitals in the region, has officially launched.

HCA, a Nashville-based for-profit health care system, purchased nonprofit Mission Hospital for $1.5 billion in 2019. HCA’s management has drawn scrutiny since the sale, including for delays and lapses in care, and nurses have warned about what they say are unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios.

Reclaim Healthcare WNC’s goals are to replace HCA with a nonprofit hospital system, “hold HCA accountable for its harmful culture and practices” and “restore best-in-class health care throughout the Mission system,” per a press release.

State Sen. Julie Mayfield says the coalition loosely formed in October when a group of about eight health care providers, clergy and politicians began meeting. It has since grown and now has a name, a website and social media. Group leadership meets twice a month. It has not held any public meetings yet. “We’re encouraging people to go to the website and take the actions on the website,” Mayfield says.

Mayfield says it remains to be seen whether “something … triggers HCA to sell quickly … or it could take a while. We don’t know.” But she’s optimistic a sale is possible and emphasizes the coalition is “in for the long run.” Reclaim Healthcare WNC’s fiscal sponsor is advocacy organization Health Equity Coalition of WNC.

Xpress reached out to HCA for comment. Spokesperson Nancy Lindell sent a “Mission Hospital fact sheet” in response.

Haywood adds mammography unit

Haywood Regional Medical Center (HRMC) in Clyde added a new mammography unit. The unit doubles HRMC’s capacity for breast cancer screenings and introduces an imaging technique called contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) to provide more detailed screenings.

CEM can be done in conjunction with standard mammograms and involves an intravenous injection of an iodine-based dye. HRMC will begin to provide CEM in August for patients who receive a referral from a licensed medical care provider. Patients may self-request a standard mammogram through their health care provider or through HRMC’s scheduling department at 828-456-7311.

HRMC is part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare and supported by Duke University Health System.

Vaya Health launches behavioral health plan

On July 1, Vaya Health launched Vaya Total Care, a Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Tailored Plan through N.C. Medicaid Managed Care. The health care plan will serve individuals with traumatic brain injuries (TBI), intellectual/developmental disorders (I/DD), severe substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental health conditions.

Vaya Health manages Medicaid, federal, state and local funds in 32 counties of North Carolina for patients with TBI, I/DD, SUD and behavioral health struggles. Under Vaya Total Care, Vaya Health will manage all Medicaid-covered needs, including mental health services, substance use services, pharmacy benefits and more. Vaya Total Care is available to people who receive Medicaid in those counties.

For more information about Vaya Total Care, visit avl.mx/dyk. For more information about Vaya Health, visit avl.mx/a1l or call 800-962-9003.

Vecinos health care receives certification

The N.C. Office of Rural Health has designated Vecinos, a nonprofit, bilingual, free health clinic, as a rural health center through June 30, 2025.

Vecinos is a primary care provider for low-income and uninsured people in rural communities in Western North Carolina. It provides outpatient clinics, a mobile clinic and telehealth services, as well as a limited licensed pharmacy and diagnostic lab. For more information, visit avl.mx/dyj.

Carrier Park playground under construction

The playground in Carrier Park, 220 Amboy Road, closed in mid-June for the installation of a new playground by Asheville Parks and Recreation (APR). According to the city’s APR website, the $500,000 upgrade being completed by Play by Design will replace deteriorating wooden materials. The new playground design will include two castles, four slides, monkey bars and swings. The project is anticipated to be completed this summer.

Harm reduction help sought

Western North Carolina AIDS Project seeks volunteers to support its harm reduction program by making available naloxone and wound care kits. Naloxone is an overdose reversal medication that can be administered as a nasal spray or as a shot. Anyone interested should email wncapvolunteer@wncap.org with “harm reduction volunteer” in the title.

Student-athletes sought for study

UNC Health Sciences at Mountain Area Health Education Center is prescreening potential subjects for a study on eating disorders among student-athletes. Participants selected for the study will be asked about behaviors related to food, weight and body composition in a one-on-one interview with a medical doctor. Current student-athletes, ages 18 and older, who play NCAA-sanctioned Division I, II and III sports may apply. The prescreening survey is at avl.mx/dya.

Mediation Center seeks volunteers

The nonprofit Mediation Center is seeking volunteers to train to become mediators. The next training will take place throughout August and September. Participants in Henderson, Transylvania and Polk counties, as well as those who are fluent in English and Spanish, will be prioritized as potential volunteers.

The training requires over 50 hours of classroom and homework time and is free for those who apply and are accepted. Volunteers must commit to participating in at least two mediation sessions per month for two years, completing a 16-hour apprenticeship, attending at least 16 hours of in-service training and working toward certification as an N.C. District Criminal Court Mediator.

For more information, email community@mediatewnc.org or call 828-251-6089.

Medical society receives grants

The Western Carolina Medical Society (WCMS) received numerous grants recently. The Leon Levine Foundation has awarded the nonprofit $50,000 to be used for the WCMS Interpreter Network, which provides medical interpretation services to deaf, hard-of-hearing and limited-English-speaking patients; and Project Access, which connects low-income, uninsured patients in Buncombe and Madison counties with free or low-cost medical services.

Sisters of Mercy North Carolina Legacy awarded $50,000 to WCMS to fund a full-time health access outreach coordinator to engage with community members about WCMS programs.

Lastly, The Duke Endowment, a private foundation started by the late American Tobacco Co. founder James B. Duke, awarded $375,000 to WCMS to support Project Access, in particular for patients who do not qualify for Medicaid.

Community kudos

Geriatric specialist Dr. Margaret A. Noel was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the state’s highest honors. Noel is the founder of MemoryCare, an organization that provides support for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Mark your calendars