News briefs: Thomas Wolfe Auditorium survey, WNC nonprofits receive $900K in awards

Center for Craft announces two $20,000 Craft Research Fellowships for midcareer artists

FOCUS ON CRAFT: Center for Craft Windgate Fellow Brian Fleetwood works on a piece. Photo courtesy of the Center for Craft

The Center for Craft has announced two $20,000 Craft Research Fund Artist Fellowships as additions to the nonprofit’s Craft Research Fund grant program. The new fellowships expand grant opportunities for artists who fall outside existing Craft Research Fund categories and open funding to midcareer artists. Artists, artisans, designers, makers, sculptors and others who identify their practice within the field of craft are invited to submit proposals by Tuesday, Oct 1. More information and application materials are available at avl.mx/68d.

Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education offers free workshops in July

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is offering free outdoors-related workshops for people of all ages and skill levels throughout July. Classes range from basic outdoor skills and fly-fishing workshops to learning opportunities about local snakes and salamanders, among other topics. The workshops are first come, first served, and advance online registration is required at avl.mx/68e.

City of Asheville launches survey on Thomas Wolfe Auditorium renovation

U.S. Cellular Center staff has embarked on a public survey campaign to advise the city on which updates and renovations of the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium best serve community needs. The survey is available online at avl.mx/68b through Sunday, June 30, and hard copies are available at city of Asheville recreation centers. Once the survey is completed, Earl Swensson Associates Architects will draft programming and conceptual designs for the building. Securing funding for the project is expected to take two to four years, while the renovations will require an additional two years.

Blue Ridge Community College adds new programs for fall semester

Blue Ridge Community College will offer four new diploma programs, as well as four new certificate programs, during the upcoming fall semester. The programs complement current associate degree programs in the areas of leadership studies, American Sign Language, criminal justice, accounting and finance and others. Registration for the fall semester begins Monday, July 8, and classes begin Thursday, Aug. 15; more details can be found at avl.mx/68f.

Community Foundation of WNC awards $900,000 to area nonprofits

The Melvin R. Lane Fund of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina awarded $900,000 to six area nonprofits that focus on housing, education, mental health, farmworkers, health care and community partnerships. The 2020-22 grant recipients include Children First/Communities In Schools of Buncombe County, the Community Housing Coalition of Madison County, Thrive, Vecinos Farmworker Health Program, St. Gerard House and Working Wheels. Each recipient will receive $150,000 over the next three years.

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries to host Light Up the Night 5K

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will host the Light Up the Night 5K, which invites participants to don “glow swag” for a nighttime run through the historic streets of Montford, on Friday, Aug. 9. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m., and all proceeds will directly benefit WNC residents who are homeless, poor or suffering from substance abuse disorders. Early registration is $35 at avl.mx/68g; prices increase after Monday, July 15. Participants will receive a free “glow” T-shirt if they register by Sunday, July 28.