News in brief: Get hip to van life, attend election forums

Check out #vanlife

Hearing the call of the open road? The fourth annual Asheville Van Life Rally offers a chance to check out the latest and greatest in #vanlife culture, gear and inspiration. Held Friday, Sept. 21-Sunday, Sept. 23, at the JuneBug Retro Resort, 355 Clarks Chapel Road, Weaverville, the rally includes a full weekend of camping, live music, local craft brews, campfires, a kids village, vendors and a raffle benefiting Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Camping passes are $85 per vehicle (plus taxes and fees) for the weekend and include an intimate setting Friday night with vehicle owners, campfires, local brews and music. On Saturday, the event opens to the public from noon-10 p.m. Day passes are $15. For more information, see ashevillevanlife.com.

Micah Pulleyn, Asheville Van Life Rally founder and director, says in a press release the event has more than doubled in size each year. In 2017, the rally attracted over 3,000 visitors with 100 vehicles exhibiting. With more than 200 vehicles already registered, this year’s rally is already slated to double the 2017 vehicle attendance.

Handful of election forums announced

While most campaign seasons see candidate forums proliferate as election day approaches, the challenges of corralling multiple candidates often mean that events aren’t announced until shortly before they take place. But if you’d like to put a few solid bipartisan forums on your calendar, these are the ones Xpress is following so far: