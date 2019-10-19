News in brief: Number of cost-burdened renters on the rise

Hendersonville neighborhood to receive free trees through local program

The Hendersonville Tree Board’s NeighborWoods program will provide free trees to homeowners in the Green Meadows neighborhood in Hendersonville on Saturday, Oct. 19. The program, which has planted more than 200 trees in Hendersonville since 2010, aims to grow and maintain the city’s urban forest. A demonstration on how to plant and care for the trees is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Green Meadows and at 1 p.m. in Oklawaha Village. The event is free and open to the public. More information at avl.mx/6m4.

Government officials to hold opioid town hall Oct. 28

The city of Asheville and Buncombe County will provide updates on harm reduction, recovery and support associated with opioid use on Monday, Oct. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Let’s Talk Opioids, which is also co-hosted by Mountain Area Health Education Center and Vaya Health, will include a keynote presentation, panel discussion and Q&A and will take place at the U.S. Cellular Center banquet hall, 87 Haywood St. The presentation starts at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with free parking available at the Civic Center parking garage.

Number of cost-burdened renters on the rise in Asheville

An analysis of national American Community Survey data by the online apartment finding platform, Apartment List, reveals that the number of people who pay more than 30% of their income for housing is rising in Asheville. The current cost-burdened rate in Asheville increased from 50% in 2017 to 50.4% in 2018, compared with the national average of 49.5%. The report goes on to say that 17.8% of renter households in Asheville are severely cost-burdened, while nearly 33% are moderately burdened. To read the full report, visit avl.mx/6lq.