On gratitude: Karen Martín

I am thankful for being healthy and not having to have to see the doctor that often, ha ha! I am also very grateful for my family in Colombia. Despite being away from them, they still give me so much strength to keep up! COVID-19 has affected my country significantly, and thankfully it hasn’t affected anybody in my family yet. I am also thankful for my boyfriend, who has become a very important person in my life in another country.

I have met very talented and caring teachers here that do so much for this community and inspire me every day! They help me believe that compassion and empathy makes us all stronger during these trying times, and it is easier to be hopeful about our future when you are surrounded by people that work so hard to make this world a better place for all of us.

Martín is a fourth-grade Spanish immersion teacher at Glen Arden Elementary School.