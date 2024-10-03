Ongoing updates on organizations providing free food, water in Western North Carolina

Various organizations are providing free food to Western North Carolina residents affected by Tropical Storm Helene. This list will be updated as new information comes in:

Oct. 3: Water and food distribution in Asheville:Pack Square Park Water Distribution: Drinking water will be distributed from Pack Square Park (70 Court Plaza) from 9am until dark or when the supply runs out. Each person will be provided two gallons of water per person, with a maximum of five gallons per family. Please bring containers if you have them, but containers are available if you do not. This distribution site is walk-up only. Assistance will be available for those who cannot carry their water back to their cars. Please do not park in roadways in order to avoid impeding on emergency response.

Asheville Middle School Water Distribution (211 S. French Broad Street). Cases of bottled water are available for drive-thru pick up. One case allowed, per family per day.

Shiloh Community Center (121 Shiloh Road) has cases of bottled water. Also one case, per family per day.

All sites have MREs (ready-to-eat meals), 2 per adult and 1 per child per day.

Water and food distribution in Buncombe County:

Times are 12pm-4pm. Each person will be provided 2 gallons of water, with a maximum of 5 gallons per family. You must bring your own containers.

William W. Estes Elementary School – 275 Overlook Road, Asheville

Sand Hill Elementary – 154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville (Please enter via Acton Circle)

North Windy Ridge Intermediate School – 20 Doan Road, Weaverville

Fairview Elementary School – 1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview

Ingles on NC 9 in Black Mountain.

YOU MUST BOIL WATER IN BUNCOMBE COUNTY

Customers who currently have running tap water should remember that a boil water advisory remains in effect. Boil for at least one minute, even if the water is filtered.

If boiling is not possible, use commercially bottled water for drinking and food preparation. Use bottled water for infant formula and pets, as well.

Do not use ice made from unboiled water in drinks, food or coolers.

When washing hands, use boiled or bottled water. If neither is available, use hand sanitizer.

Do not use water from connected appliances, such as a water dispenser on a refrigerator.

Food distribution

Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ and World Central Kitchen are providing free meals starting at 1 p.m. each day continuing while supplies last) at 135 Coxe Avenue, Asheville. Food distribution is also occurring at all of the city and county water distribution sites listed above. Groce UMC (954 Tunnel Road) is also distributing meals and water.

Tupelo Honey’s South Asheville Store, at 1829 Hendersonville Road, will serve free hot meals from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., or until supplies run out, each day for at least five days, possibly more, beginning on Thursday,

MANNA distribution site

**Please note that donation hours differ from distribution hours**

MANNA will be accepting specific food, water, and supply donations from corporations, grocery stores, vendors, and individuals with extra resources to give. Items in need include Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener), bottled water, baby and toddler formula and food and Diapers

Farmers Market @ 570 Brevard Road Asheville, NC 28806

Dates: October 2-5, 2024

Donation Hours: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Distribution Hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

FORMULA AND DIAPERS