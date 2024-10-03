Ongoing updates on organizations providing free food, water in Western North Carolina

Various organizations are providing free food to Western North Carolina residents affected by Tropical Storm Helene. This list will be updated as new information comes in:
- Oct. 3: Water and food distribution in Asheville:Pack Square Park Water Distribution: Drinking water will be distributed from Pack Square Park (70 Court Plaza) from 9am until dark or when the supply runs out. Each person will be provided two gallons of water per person, with a maximum of five gallons per family. Please bring containers if you have them, but containers are available if you do not. This distribution site is walk-up only. Assistance will be available for those who cannot carry their water back to their cars. Please do not park in roadways in order to avoid impeding on emergency response.
Asheville Middle School Water Distribution (211 S. French Broad Street). Cases of bottled water are available for drive-thru pick up. One case allowed, per family per day.
Shiloh Community Center (121 Shiloh Road) has cases of bottled water. Also one case, per family per day.
All sites have MREs (ready-to-eat meals), 2 per adult and 1 per child per day.
Water and food distribution in Buncombe County:
Times are 12pm-4pm. Each person will be provided 2 gallons of water, with a maximum of 5 gallons per family. You must bring your own containers.
William W. Estes Elementary School – 275 Overlook Road, Asheville
Sand Hill Elementary – 154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville (Please enter via Acton Circle)
North Windy Ridge Intermediate School – 20 Doan Road, Weaverville
Fairview Elementary School – 1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview
Ingles on NC 9 in Black Mountain.
YOU MUST BOIL WATER IN BUNCOMBE COUNTY
Customers who currently have running tap water should remember that a boil water advisory remains in effect. Boil for at least one minute, even if the water is filtered.
If boiling is not possible, use commercially bottled water for drinking and food preparation. Use bottled water for infant formula and pets, as well.
Do not use ice made from unboiled water in drinks, food or coolers.
When washing hands, use boiled or bottled water. If neither is available, use hand sanitizer.
Do not use water from connected appliances, such as a water dispenser on a refrigerator.
Food distribution
Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ and World Central Kitchen are providing free meals starting at 1 p.m. each day continuing while supplies last) at 135 Coxe Avenue, Asheville. Food distribution is also occurring at all of the city and county water distribution sites listed above. Groce UMC (954 Tunnel Road) is also distributing meals and water.
Tupelo Honey’s South Asheville Store, at 1829 Hendersonville Road, will serve free hot meals from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., or until supplies run out, each day for at least five days, possibly more, beginning on Thursday,
MANNA distribution site
**Please note that donation hours differ from distribution hours**
MANNA will be accepting specific food, water, and supply donations from corporations, grocery stores, vendors, and individuals with extra resources to give. Items in need include Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener), bottled water, baby and toddler formula and food and Diapers
Farmers Market @ 570 Brevard Road Asheville, NC 28806
Dates: October 2-5, 2024
Donation Hours: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Distribution Hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
FORMULA AND DIAPERS
- Oct. 3: The City of Asheville, partnering with United Way, has opened a new donation drop-off site for individuals and groups wanting to help during this crisis.The site can accept small donations, including water, nonperishable food, personal care items, infant care, pet food supplies, disposable plates and utensils, clothing, and cleaning supplies, including buckets. However, it cannot accept anything requiring refrigeration or flammable liquids.Donation Drop-off Site: Harrah’s Cherokee Center 87 Haywood Street, at the front door
Hours and Days of Operation: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days a week
- Oct. 3: Henderson County Resource Hub locations will be open Thursday, Oct. 3 beginning at 9 a.m. for water distribution and other supplies as they become available.
The Resource Hub locations are:
*Etowah Elementary, 320 Etowah School Road Etowah, NC 28729
*Rugby Middle, 3345 Haywood Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28791
*East Henderson High, 150 Eagle Pride Dr, East Flat Rock, NC 28726
*North Henderson High, 35 Fruitland Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792
*Mills River Town Hall, 124 Town Center Drive. Mills River, NC 28759
*Fletcher Town Hall, 300 Old Cane Creek Rd Fletcher, NC 28732Also, we will have free hot meals to go served twice daily around noon and 5 p.m. at four of the resource hubs in Henderson County. These to-go meals are first come, first served:
*Etowah Elementary, 320 Etowah School Road Etowah, NC 28729
*East Henderson High, 150 Eagle Pride Dr, East Flat Rock, NC 28726
*North Henderson High, 35 Fruitland Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792
*Mills River Town Hall, 124 Town Center Drive. Mills River, NC 28759
- Oct. 3: Cresview Baptist Church, 3258 Pisgah Drive in Canton, is operating a food truck that serves meals twice a day—at noon and 5 p.m. —to anyone in need, including first responders.
- Earth Fare has partnered with several of its vendors, including Inland Foods, to provide several truckloads of frozen food. More than $500,000 worth of frozen meat and fish, including individual meals, bulk boxes, burger patties, fish portions are available. Trucks will be parked in the parking lot of Earth Fare Asheville located at 66 Westgate Parkway beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 while supplies last. Earth Fare encourages commercial kitchens, food trucks and community centers to please accept these food items and distribute them to community members in need, and can contact Laurie Aker, director of marketing, at 828-772-0983 or direct message @earthfare on Instagram. Individuals and families are also welcome. Please note that this food is frozen, and recipients will need access to a heat source to prepare the food.
- Free meals will continue to be served daily through Friday, Oct. 4 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge School, Smokey Mountain Elementary School and Smoky Mountain High School in Haywood County.
- The following food and water distribution sites will open Wednesday, Oct. 2 at noon. Please bring containers to refill water.
In addition, Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ and World Central Kitchen will be providing free meals starting at 1 p.m. (and continuing while supplies last) at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville, located at 63 North Main St., in the back parking lot.
- Haywood County distribution centers, open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at Woodland Baptist Church at 545 Crabtree Road, Waynesville; Bethel Elementary School at 4700 Old River Road, Canton; and Jonathan Valley Elementary School at 410 Hall Drive, Waynesville.
- New Covenant Church in Clyde has supplies for folks who need them. Additionally, Clyde Central United Methodist Church on Charles Street is offering meals from noon-6 p.m.
- UNC Asheville will open an on-campus, drive-thru water distribution site that is available for all local community members on Thursday, October 3rd, 2 to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. Cases of bottled water will be distributed in the rear parking lot of UNC Asheville’s Kimmel Arena, located at 161 Campus Drive, Asheville, NC, 28804. Those who need water may enter campus via Campus Drive from Broadway Street. All other campus entrances will be closed.Community members do not need to exit their vehicles to receive their water, and there is a limit of one case of bottled water per vehicle.
- Food in the form of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) and bottled water are available at two distribution sites beginning today, Oct. 2. Two MRE packages per adult, and one per child will be allowed per day. Cases of bottled water are available, one case per family per day. Distribution will last until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Avenue, Asheville
Lindwood Crump Shiloh Community Center, 121 Shiloh Road, Asheville
Other Water Distribution sites – open until 7 p.m., or supplies run out
Bulk water at Pack Square Park (70 Court Plaza) – Some containers are available but please bring your own if possible.
