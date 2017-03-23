Overview of nearly $11 million requested by nonprofits

Posted on by Dan Hesse
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has started the budget process for next fiscal year. During its meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 46 nonprofits asked to be a part of that budget.
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has started the budget process for next fiscal year. During its meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 46 nonprofits asked to be a part of that budget.

Before the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners held its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, it heard from nonprofits looking for funding in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2018. The nearly three-hour process had 46 nonprofits pitch their case for a combined total of nearly $11 million.

The rapid-fire presentation format allowed a brief window for nonprofits to outline their needs. Commissioners did not comment after the presentations.

Commissioners did request that two projects reappear before them because their scope  and funding amount were too large to cover in the time allotted. Those projects are: The Town of Woodfin’s $2 million request for its greenway project and the Asheville Housing Authority’s $4.2 million request for the redevelopment of Lee Walker Heights.

County commissioners have time to mull over the presentations since the budget doesn’t have to be adopted until June 30, when the current fiscal year ends. Until then, they will hold budget workshops and direct staff to find money for the projects they favor. The current budget is $413,574,951 and includes about $1.2 in nonprofit funding.

Xpress took shorthand notes during the presentations. Below is a list of the nonprofits, the amount requested and brief notes and quotes from the person making the presentation. You can view that grid with the pictures below or open the spreadsheet here.

REQUESTS1

REQUESTS2

REQUESTS3

REQUESTS4

SHARE
About Dan Hesse
I grew up outside of Atlanta and moved to WNC in 2001 to attend Montreat College. After college, I worked at NewsRadio 570 WWNC as an anchor/reporter and covered Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners starting in 2004. During that time I also completed WCU's Master of Public Administration program. You can reach me at dhesse@mountainx.com.
View all posts by Dan Hesse →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

4 thoughts on “Overview of nearly $11 million requested by nonprofits

  1. timothypeck

    How many of these nonprofit corporations asking for public money engage in regular fundraising activities to support their missions?

    • Curious

      Are the full grant proposals, with narratives and budgets, available?

  2. Alan Ditmore

    Mostly elitist artsy fluff that will drive up rents by attracting artsy gentry. The main exception is Mountain Housing Opportunities, though even they are elitist in that they build too few housing units that are too large. Charity and subsidized housing units should average no more than 2100 cubic feet per unit (300*7) at least until waiting lists are a thing of the past. Bigger means fewer and fewer is unacceptable.
    Planned Parenthood needs local funding to replace risky federal funding. The closest thing we had was YWCA mother love program last year, but not here this year. Current YWCA programs don’t cut it.

    • Curious

      Can the reporter provide more details about each specific request? Budget break-downs essential to see how money might be spend. Citizens can’t understand these without more details.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.