Promise of snow prompts weekend cancellations. Here’s a list

The impending snowpacolypse — and the promise that hardcore weather prognosticator Jim Cantore will be in the Asheville area this weekend — has locals in a tizzy about the weather.

AccuWeather predicts Asheville could see 10 to 15 inches of snowfall starting Saturday afternoon through Monday. Hendersonville, the website says, could see between eight to 12 inches of snow over the same period of time, while Waynesville could accumulate six to 10 inches through Sunday afternoon.

Here are the scheduled events and meetings that we know will be cancelled over the weekend:

The Downtown Waynesville Association has canceled its Night Before Christmas event that was scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Organizers do not plan on rescheduling the event.

Historic Johnson Farm has cancelled its Christmas Festival scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8. The farm will be open Friday, Dec. 7 until 5 p.m.

ACT testing originally scheduled on Dec. 8 at Hendersonville High School has been cancelled and will be postponed.

The Hendersonville Planning Board meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 10 has been canceled. The item on the agenda will be continued to the board’s Jan. 7 meeting.

A-B Tech will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 8. No classes or events will be held on campus.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has also prepared a list of safety tips for motorists if they absolutely HAVE to travel out in the snow. That can be accessed here.

According to a city press release, employees in Asheville’s public works department have been pre-treating sidewalks, priority 1 roads and some priority 2 roads as the snowstorm advances toward the area. Click here for the city’s snow removal priority map.

Residents looking for updates on the ART bus service can use any of the following methods: