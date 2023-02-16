Quick takes: Empowered women

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Women’s Issue.
Nicole Cush, the principal of School of Inquiry and Life Sciences at Asheville, discusses local news, empowerment and the importance of speaking up.
Who is a local woman you admire and why?
I can only select one? That is a tough ask; there are some incredibly awesome women, doing amazing things in this lovely city! I will say Johnnie Grant of the Urban News.
She is brilliant, so hardworking and has such an incredible work ethic. She is from Asheville and keeps me and many folx in the city informed on many issues and events that would otherwise go unnoticed.
What is one specific way women can help uplift other women within the education field?
- Be authentic, self-aware and compete only with yourself.
- Be courageous to speak out when equity is the talk but not the walk.
- Be committed to continuous improvement.
- Empowered women empower other women; we must be co-conspirators in love as there are so many battles ahead of us. There is room for everyone to shine — blowing out my candle won’t brighten your candle’s reach. Collectively, we could be so bright and powerful.
What’s one way men can better support women in WNC?
- Leverage your privilege and love us. Hear us. See us. Trust us. Hire us. Pay us what we deserve. Stop putting us into boxes.
