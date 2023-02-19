Quick takes: The goal is thought

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Women’s Issue.

Sarah Steiner, Western Carolina University’s head of research and instruction services at Hunter Library, shares her thoughts on community, uplifting fellow librarians and the importance of asking questions.

Who is a local woman you admire and why?

A couple of years ago I met Dawn Neatherly, the executive director of the nonprofit Circles of Jackson County. Through Circles, she works with families in poverty to get them the educational, community and transportation-related things they need. I was very impressed with her work, openness and commitment to the community.

What is one specific way women can help uplift other women within your field?

I’m a librarian, and librarianship is a female-dominated profession, so there are many of us to uplift! Our goal as librarians is, in part, to stimulate thought and conversation on a wide variety of topics. Often librarians face challenges to the materials we choose or are asked to purchase. Challenges are natural; if questions can be posed kindly and with understanding of the varied perspectives we honor, it goes a long way.

What’s one way men can better support women in WNC?

We are so diverse — each woman needs unique support. I think the best way to know how to support anyone is to ask. I’ve tried to guess in the past and have not done as well as I had hoped!