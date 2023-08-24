Reporter on the Street: What are the pros and cons of living in Asheville?

Posted on by Jessica Wakeman
Top row, from left: Gary Krieger, Ashley VanderHeide Tisdale, Frank Lothschuetz and Peter Phillips. Bottom row, from left: Drayton Aldridge, Ashley Mosley and Alyce Mosley, and Zailey Tegge. Photos by Frances O'Conner

Most of us have opinions, but we don’t all have the time, energy or access to share our thoughts beyond our immediate network. In an effort to hear from more of our community members, we’ve launched “Reporter on the Street,” a new monthly feature where we hit the streets to speak with local residents about a variety of topics, big and small.

For our inaugural outing, we caught up with people in West and North Asheville, as well as the River Arts District. Below are the questions we asked and some of the highlights.

Be on the look out for us in the future, in a neighborhood near you.

What’s your biggest concern about Asheville right now?

Trash

“There’s a lot of trash everywhere. Most people don’t really clean up after themselves and place their trash where it belongs.”

— Zailey Tegge, model

Drug use and crime

“Homeless people are an issue because they cause problems everywhere. I have to deal with them at work,  trying to come in doors they’re not supposed to, breaking into cars in the parking lot. (The city and county) weren’t really doing anything about the homeless during COVID, so it went more wild. More drug use. I was going to work downtown and watching people right there in Aston Park shooting up drugs.”

— Joseph Kimrey, formerly homeless, chef

Lack of affordable housing

“The city could do more for affordable housing. The same thing that made real estate a good investment here priced  some people out of the market. They need to be accommodated, because so often they’re the people that work in the restaurants and make this such a cool place.” — Peter Phillips, homestay operator

Cost of living 

“The cost of living has gone up tremendously, and there aren’t jobs here that pay enough for most people to make that work.”

— Drayton Aldridge, musician

What do you love about Asheville?

Friendliness 

“People are easier to talk to. I really like the Southern hospitality culture. You can wave to your neighbors. People will wave back.”

— Ashley VanderHeide Tisdale, Weaverville resident

Good food

“Some of the best Thai food I ever had outside of Thailand is right on French Broad Avenue — Little Bee Thai.”

— Gary Krieger, part-time resident

Acceptance

“It is very gay- and trans-friendly. And that’s a huge, huge plus.”

— Frank Lothschuetz, homestay operator

Education

“I like that (my daughter’s) elementary school has small class sizes. They have great extracurriculars, and everybody who works there seems really motivated to make a difference.”

— Ashley Mosley, psychologist

Everything

“I just love it the way it is.”

— Alyce Mosley, 7-year-old

— Interviews by Jessica Wakeman, photographs by Frances O’Connor 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Jessica Wakeman
Jessica Wakeman is an Asheville-based reporter for Mountain Xpress. She has been published in Rolling Stone, Glamour, New York magazine's The Cut, Bustle and many other publications. She was raised in Connecticut and holds a Bachelor's degree in journalism from New York University. Follow me @jessicawakeman
View all posts by Jessica Wakeman →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.