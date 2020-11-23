Rob Thomas thankful for family and community bonds

“The one thing that I am most grateful for in life is my family around me. I do not mean only my blood relatives but all the individuals who make up my support network. I am thankful for never having to feel alone again.

My work life and personal life are very much intertwined at the moment. I’ve built strong bonds with people who I fight alongside in this battle to move the needle of racial justice. We’ve experienced a range of emotions together and that tends to bring people together. Just like soldiers on a battlefield.

The message of hope I see in this world relates to the theory that “the only thing constant is change.” This gives me hope that generations after mine will continue with progression toward a more just society, one day achieving it.”

Rob Thomas, community liaison for the Racial Justice Coalition