Sheriff’s Office requests funding for downtown patrols

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking funding from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to add downtown patrols between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on weekend nights.

The requests for either $56,000 or $88,000 is a revised version of a proposal unveiled at a Dec. 5 commissioners meeting, just before Asheville Police Chief David Zack abruptly resigned Dec. 15. At that meeting, BCSO requested $186,000 to patrol downtown with three teams of two deputies split between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Commissioners expressed general support for the initiative, but asked for more time to review the proposal since Dec. 5 was the first time commissioners and County Manager Avril Pinder saw the proposal.

The new cost amounts reflect reduced hours of patrol and whether the BCSO and the Asheville Police Department collaborate. The cost of the patrols would come from BCSO’s school resource officer program. The additional patrols would run for 26 weeks.

BCSO spokesperson Aaron Sarver did not respond by press time to requests for clarification on the school resource officer funding or if APD will work with the Sheriff’s Office on patrols. Reached Thursday, APD spokesperson Samantha Booth could not confirm if APD was working with the Sheriff’s Office on this initiative.

In a recent interview with Xpress, Interim Chief Mike Lamb said he has met with Sheriff Quentin Miller about the proposal and stressed a focus on collaboration between the departments, but did not confirm any specific relationship.

If there is no partnership, the downtown patrols would cost $88,000 to pay two teams of two deputies on the ground and one in the Real-Time Intelligence Center who would provide remote monitoring of downtown streets, according to BCSO’s calculations.

In other news

Commissioners will consider at their Jan. 16 meeting a request from the Buncombe County Board of Elections to give Elections Director Corinne Duncan a raise.

Board of Elections Chair Jake Quinn pushed for the $6,000 a year raise — about 5% — at the Jan. 2 meeting, but commissioners asked for more information before making a decision.

Duncan makes about $109,222 annually. The Board of Elections is requesting she make $115,000, retroactive to July 1, 2023. The Elections Board passed a resolution asking for the director’s raise in June.

Sharon Burke, Buncombe’s human resources director, will present new data Jan. 16 to help commissioners make a decision.

The new data shows Buncombe has the highest number of voting locations and highest voter turnout amongst comparative counties.

Consent agenda

The consent agenda for the meeting contains five items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

Amendments to the county’s solid waste ordinance to allow for fee adjustments through updated franchise agreements rather than board action, reduce redundancies and make ordinance language more consistent with state statutes, according to a staff presentation. This is the second reading of the amendments, required because commission Chair Brownie Newman was not present during the first reading Jan. 2.

was not present during the first reading Jan. 2. Resolution amending the drug and alcohol testing policy for Mountain Mobility employees. The change will allow for oral fluid specimen collection in addition to urine testing to remain in compliance with changing federal regulations.

Budget amendment reducing the amount allocated to softball field upgrades at North Buncombe High School by $50,000. Due to an error by the Department of Public Instruction, commissioners approved $725,000 for the project Jan. 2, but since $50,000 was already allocated for design work, the project’s construction only costs $675,000, paid with N.C. Education Lottery funding.

The full agenda and supporting documents for the regular meeting can be found at this link. The briefing meeting usually held prior to the regular meeting has been canceled.

In-person public comment will be taken at the start of the regular meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in room 326 at 200 College St., Asheville; no voicemail or email comments will be permitted. Both the briefing and the regular meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and will subsequently be available via YouTube.