Signs of the time

DON’T PUSH THE BUTTON: Crosswalks throughout downtown display this temporary notice. Photo by Thomas Calder
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Signs taped to the Asheville City Fire Station door at 100 Court Plaza. Photo by Thomas Calder
END SCENE: The Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., bids the city adieu…for now. Photo by Thomas Calder
EMPTY STAGE: The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave., spreads some love. Photo by Thomas Calder
STAY STRONG: Old Europe Pastries, 13 Broadway St., promotes the #AshevilleStrong movement, which encourages residents to support local businesses by purchasing online gift cards. Photo by Thomas Calder
TAKE A BOW: NC Stage Co., 15 Stage Lane, signs off for now. Photo by Thomas Calder
STAY FASHIONABLE: A message from Hazel Twenty Boutique, 16 Patton Ave. Photo by Thomas Calder
INFORMED RESIDENTS: A signed taped at the entrance to Woodfin Apartments, 15 Woodfin St. Photo by Thomas Calder
UNTIL THEN: The Block Off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St., announces its temporary closure. Photo by Thomas Calder
TOBACCO AND GIFT SHOP: Wonderland, 33 Patton Ave., urges residents to keep their hands clean. Photo by Thomas Calder
MELLOW YELLOW: Cafe 64 announces its closure with a yellow hazmat cartoon. Photo by Thomas Calder
