Snapshots from the 2022 Best Of WNC party

Xpress recently held its latest Best Of WNC party at Highland Brewing Co. Local business owners, artists, city leaders and readers joined us for an evening of great music, food and beer.
Below are a few highlights we managed to snap amid the celebration. All photos by Susan Hutchinson, except if otherwise noted.
Thanks to everyone for coming out! Special thanks to musicians Peggy Ratusz, Hope Griffin and DJ Lil Meow Meow; food trucks Melt Your Heart and El Kimchi; special guests Asheville FM and the WNC Nature Center; and Highland Brewing Co. for sharing its space.
COME ONE, COME ALL: Winners and readers alike dined and had a grand time during the 2022 Best Of WNC Celebration.
START THEM YOUNG: Even our youngest readers found items to celebrate. (Mainly, the free stickers!)
SPREAD THE WORD: Xpress marketing associate Vicki Catalano welcomed guests to the party.
HOWDY: Xpress staff, including front office and listings coordinator Mark Murphy, left, and managing editor Thomas Calder, rocked the purple.
PARTY TIME: Xpress Publisher Jeff Fobes also joined in on the fun.
ROCK ON: Peggy Ratusz and band were among the musical performers during the party.
OFFICIAL VISIT: City Council member and mayoral candidate Kim Roney swung by the tent to say hello. Roney won the 2022 categories for Best Local Hero and Best Local Politician.
GREETINGS: Marketing associate Braulio Pescador-Martinez helped manage the welcome booth.
AMONG THE CROWD: Readers and winners continued to sip and dine throughout the evening.
CELEBRATE: Members of Franny’s Farm posed with the Best Of rooster. Franny’s Farm placed first this year for Best Locally Made CBD Treats and Best Place to Buy CBD Products. Photo by Vicki Catalano
SHARE
Thanks for reading through to the end…
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.