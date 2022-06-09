Ten things to know about Asheville’s proposed budget

Residents of Asheville have done a lot of listening about the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23. Since February, City Council has held three work sessions, a retreat and a presentation from City Manager Debra Campbell on the spending plan, none of which have allowed public comment.

Come Tuesday, June 14, it’s the public’s turn to talk. Council will hold a hearing on Campbell’s proposed budget during its 5 p.m. regular meeting; a final vote on approving the document is expected for Tuesday, June 28.

In anticipation of that hearing, Xpress has pulled 10 noteworthy takeaways from the proposed budget. The complete budget document is available online at avl.mx/bnr.