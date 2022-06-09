Buncombe school staff urge commissioners to increase pay

A parade of Buncombe County Schools employees dominated proceedings at the June 7 meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. During the board’s public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget, a dozen BCS workers made repeated pleas for commissioners to increase wages, especially among support staff who do not have teaching certifications.

The over $399 million general fund budget recommended by County Manager Avril Pinder directs $81.9 million to BCS, an 11.9% increase over the fiscal 2021-22 budget. That funding would increase all BCS salaries by 2.5% or to at least $15 per hour, whichever is higher.

However, the budget does not fund nearly $8.1 million in cost-of-living pay increases requested by BCS Superintendent Tony Baldwin in response to a salary study conducted by Hickory-based HIL Consultants. The county instead proposed that those increases “be phased in over [the] next two fiscal years (FY24 and FY25) in cooperation with Buncombe County Schools.”



Nearly 60 Buncombe employees left out of wage increases Buncombe County made headlines May 19 after its Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to increase the minimum wage for all full- and part-time government workers to $17 per hour. The move boosted salaries for 649 employees and was touted as crucial in keeping workers afloat amid the rising cost of living. But nearly 60 county employees will continue to make less than $17 per hour due to how their positions are classified. Positions excluded from the new pay policy, says Buncombe County spokesperson Kassi Day, include temporary and grant-funded workers who are considered time-limited. As of June 2, the county has 123 such employees, 57 of whom are paid less than $17 per hour. Despite their time-limited classification, some of the county’s so-called temporary workers have been employed with the county for years. Day says the longest-serving temporary employee has been with Buncombe since 1993. Buncombe County Public Libraries is the biggest employer of temps with 40 positions, followed by Emergency Services with 31. One employee, who tells Xpress that they have consistently worked 15 hours per week with the library system since 2017, says they received one cost-of-living raise before their job was reclassified as temporary without explanation in August 2018. The employee started at $7.50 per hour, now makes $11 per hour, and was told they were not eligible for the $17 minimum wage based on their position’s temporary classification. “My take-home pay for working in the library a month is $572,” says the employee, to whom Xpress is granting anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the media. “My problem isn’t the job; my problem is that I’m not being treated the same way as any of the other staff. It was a shock for me to hear that everybody was getting a raise. I don’t know why we’re excluded.” Asked why county temp workers were left out of the pay policy, Day says the recent increases were based on a salary study that only reviewed regular positions. The county does “not have a report readily available,” she adds, regarding the budgetary impact of raising all current temporary workers to a $17 hourly minimum wage. “Human Resources is working on a specific temporary employment policy to address the length of employment for a temporary employee,” Day continues. “This policy is scheduled to be completed this summer and would set specific intentions and time limits for temporary employees.” — Brooke Randle As of June 8, the BCS website showed 77 open positions in departments such as maintenance, custodial, transportation, and nutrition. Hourly wages for the jobs posted are as low as $13.68. Just Economics of WNC, a local economic advocacy and education nonprofit, has set $17.70 as the minimum hourly rate to meet the cost of living in Buncombe County.

The BCS employees who addressed the board cited years of low and stagnant wages, increased responsibilities and understaffed departments. “We still have to work other jobs to make ends meet,” said Melanie Allen, a 26-year veteran of BCS’ technology department. “We’re struggling. We feel like nobody cares. Morale is low. We have watched other counties and agencies enable steps and raises. We’re keep thinking we’re next, that we’ll be able to make it. Then nothing happens.”

Chris Kingsley, a bus driver and instructional assistant at Hominy Valley Elementary, continued that theme. “What we’re asking for is to be able to live off a full-time job without getting extra work. This would not be such a big ask if it hadn’t been left this long. The check engine light has been on for a long time — now the engine is dead,” he said.

Kingsley compared the district’s wages for school bus drivers, which begin at $13.68 an hour, to training wages for city of Asheville transit bus drivers, set at $18.78 an hour. “It is the responsibility of employers to make jobs attractive,” he said. “And BCS jobs are not attractive at all.”

And Jimmy Brown, an eight-year veteran of BCS’ technology services department, asked the commissioners to think about living solely on the salary each receives as an elected official. (Commissioners each make $28,916 annually, vice Chair Amanda Edwards earns $32,548, and Board Chair Brownie Newman earns $37,650.) “This also represents the pay scale of the vast majority of our non-certified, full-time employees,” he said. “We’re having a hard time taking care of our families, and it’s only getting harder for us as time goes on.”

None of the commissioners responded to the BCS employees after the hearing or indicated that they would consider revising the budget in accordance with their requests. The board is scheduled to vote on adopting the budget at its meeting of Tuesday, June 21.

In other news

County voters will see two bond proposals on their November ballots this year after commissioners unanimously voted to approve resolutions setting special bond referendums. If approved by the public, a $30 million open space bond would generate funds to purchase and improve land “for conservation and protection of natural resources and preservation of farmland, including but not limited to, the development of greenways and trails for recreation purposes.” Another $40 million bond issue would support “investments in housing for the benefit of persons of low or moderate income.”

A presentation by Assistant County Manager Sybil Tate outlined the county’s proposed oversight and transparency mechanisms for spending from the bonds, including advisory boards, independent audits and transparency websites. She noted that the county would hire two new staffers to manage bond projects through the spending deadline of 2032.

The board also unanimously approved a letter of support for a new health care facility in Buncombe County to address a need for 67 acute care beds identified by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation in its 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan. “The letter does not endorse any one organization but does endorse that we would like to see alternatives, and possibly the presence of a nonprofit,” noted Newman. Mission Hospital, operated by for-profit HCA Healthcare, has been Buncombe’s only hospital provider since 1995.