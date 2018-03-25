Thousands march against gun violence in Asheville

In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., thousands gathered at Pack Square in downtown Asheville on March 24 to demand action against gun violence. The words “Enough Is Enough” and “No More Lives” rang out as the large crowd flooded College Street and made its way from Vance Monument to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
A.C. Reynolds High School seniors and event organizers Aryelle Jacobsen and Jessica Villatoro led the march, along with 17 candle holders to represent the 17 killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14. The rally began with a prayer from the Rev. Tyrone Greenlee.
“We come today, we march today seeking to understand and be understood,” Greenlee said. “We come today, we march today, we pray today, for future generations who deserve to live a life free of fear for their own safety.”
A diverse group of speakers followed, overwhelming the rally attendees with emotion. One of the speakers, Anna Dittman, was a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Dittman, 16, took the stage with tears in her eyes.
“This is so amazing to see,” Dittman said as she looked out at the crowd. “Thank you so much for supporting my school and supporting the lives of young American people and all the lives in America affected by guns.”
Dittman went on to assure the crowd that she and her classmates with continue to stay strong and keep the memory of the victims alive.
Lindsay Furst, a mother and a public school teacher, was one of the rally’s speakers.
“Gun violence is as American as apple pie,” Furst said. Tears filled the audience’s eyes as she explained what she would do in the event of a school shooter.
“I imagine lunging at the legs of a gunman, almost certainly a student I know, a student I may have taught to annotate text.”
Asheville was just one of many cities that held a March For Our Lives on March 24. From Washington, D.C. to Atlanta, hundreds of rallies took place all over the United States.
All photos by Emma Grace Moon.
Rally attendees gather at Vance Monument before the March For Our Lives on Saturday, March 24th.
Rally attendees gather at Vance Monument before the March For Our Lives on Saturday, March 24th.
Rally attendees gather at Vance Monument before the March For Our Lives on Saturday, March 24th.
Rally attendees gather at Vance Monument before the March For Our Lives on Saturday, March 24th.
Rally attendees gather at Vance Monument before the March For Our Lives on Saturday, March 24th.
Aryelle Jacobsen, Reynolds High School senior, prepares the marchers before starting towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Jessica Villatoro and other march organizers lead the crowds towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The crowd marches down College Street towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The crowd marches down College Street towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The crowd marches down College Street towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Crowds flood College Street marching towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Crowds flood College Street marching towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
A student band leads the march towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Claxton Elementary School teacher, Rebecca Wertheim, marches down College street towards Martin Luther King Jr. park.
Jessica Villatoro leads the marchers down College street.
Lindsay Furst, mother and pubic school teacher, joins arms with march organizers as they walk towards Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Front gates to Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Marchers start to fill Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Marchers start to fill Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Marchers start to fill Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Marchers start to fill Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Joe Hoffman (middle), founder of RiverFlow, a new Asheville faith community, gathers with his peers at Martin Luther King Jr. park.
Crowds start to fill Martin Luther King Jr. park
A voter registration booth provided by HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that stages voter registration drives at concerts and events.
Aryelle Jacobsen speaking before the thousands of marchers at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Crowds gather at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Lindsay Furst, mother and pubic school teacher, speaks before crowd at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Jayden Fisher, a sophomore at T.C. Roberson High School, cheers with her peers.
Crowds gather at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Phillip, high school senior, speaks at Martin Luther Luther King Jr. Park.
Audrey Meigs, Reynolds High School junior, preforms slam poetry at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Hannah Kepple, Reynolds High School junior, preforms slam poetry at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Hannah Kepple (left), and her peer listen to the speakers at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Lillian Godsey, a sophomore at T.C. Roberson High School, begins to cry while listening to speeches at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
March For Our Lives speaker at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
March For Our Lives speaker at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
