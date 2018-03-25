Thousands march against gun violence in Asheville

In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., thousands gathered at Pack Square in downtown Asheville on March 24 to demand action against gun violence. The words “Enough Is Enough” and “No More Lives” rang out as the large crowd flooded College Street and made its way from Vance Monument to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

A.C. Reynolds High School seniors and event organizers Aryelle Jacobsen and Jessica Villatoro led the march, along with 17 candle holders to represent the 17 killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14. The rally began with a prayer from the Rev. Tyrone Greenlee.

“We come today, we march today seeking to understand and be understood,” Greenlee said. “We come today, we march today, we pray today, for future generations who deserve to live a life free of fear for their own safety.”

Rev. Tyrone Greenlee leads a prayer to start the rally. Photo by Emma Grace Moon

A diverse group of speakers followed, overwhelming the rally attendees with emotion. One of the speakers, Anna Dittman, was a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Dittman, 16, took the stage with tears in her eyes.

“This is so amazing to see,” Dittman said as she looked out at the crowd. “Thank you so much for supporting my school and supporting the lives of young American people and all the lives in America affected by guns.”

Anna Dittman, junior at Stoneman Douglas High School, spoke about her experience surviving the shooting that killed 17 of her peers. Photo by Emma Grace Moon

Dittman went on to assure the crowd that she and her classmates with continue to stay strong and keep the memory of the victims alive.

Lindsay Furst, a mother and a public school teacher, was one of the rally’s speakers.

“Gun violence is as American as apple pie,” Furst said. Tears filled the audience’s eyes as she explained what she would do in the event of a school shooter.

“I imagine lunging at the legs of a gunman, almost certainly a student I know, a student I may have taught to annotate text.”

Lindsay Furst, mother and public school teacher, speaks in front of the March For Our Lives in Asheville on March 24. Photo by Emma Grace Moon

Asheville was just one of many cities that held a March For Our Lives on March 24. From Washington, D.C. to Atlanta, hundreds of rallies took place all over the United States.

All photos by Emma Grace Moon.