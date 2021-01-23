Total individual donations grow 65% in annual campaign for good

Mountain Xpress’ 2020 Give!Local campaign to raise funds and awareness for 44 community nonprofits wrapped up on Dec. 31 as the most successful to date. The sixth annual effort saw 570 individual donors give a total of $233,564, a 65% increase over the previous year’s total of $141,207 from 400 donors. 2020’s impact was boosted by $64,171 in matching funds, making for a combined impact of $297,735.

Thank you for your support of the local organizations putting in the work to improve the quality of life in Western North Carolina!

And three cheers for the sponsors making the program possible, especially to Ingles Markets for printing the Give!Local guide and Blue Mountain Pizza for covering all credit card fees so that 100% of the donations go straight to the nonprofits.

All the voucher books have been sent out to donors, and additional goodies are being assembled to thank large donors with tokens of gratitude such as gift cards and local products. If your business would like to be included in rewarding donors, please contact us at givelocal@mountainx.com or call 828-251-1333.

Even as we continue acknowledging our donors and tying up loose ends from the 2020 campaign, we’re looking ahead to the fall with plans to continue growing the impact of this initiative. Nonprofits may apply now to be part of Give!Local 2021 at avl.mx/8p4.