What will legalized sports betting mean for Western North Carolina?

College athletes and coaches have long been prohibited from betting on sports, so it’s ironic that legalized sports betting in North Carolina will financially benefit UNC Asheville and Western Carolina University.

The new law allowing people to make wagers on college and professional sports also creates challenges for college administrators and student-athletes.

Under the new law, as many as 12 sports betting apps and eight brick-and-mortar sportsbooks could be operating in the state within the year. UNCA and WCU are among 13 of 15 state universities that each will get up to $300,000 annually from the taxes generated by legal sports betting.

The additional money will be welcome at the schools, which don’t receive any other state funding for athletics and can’t count on lucrative TV contracts the way bigger programs like UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State do. In fact, the campuses both rank near the bottom of Division 1 schools nationally in terms of athletic revenue, according to USA Today.

Will legal betting fuel addiction? Patrick Casale knows firsthand the dangers of gambling. As a college student in the early 2000s, he became heavily involved in sports wagering, casino betting and underground poker. “I definitely ruined most of the close relationships that I had, including with my family,” says Casale, who’s now an addiction therapist at Resilient Mind Counseling in Asheville. “No one could trust me if I said I needed money for something. There were a lot of times where I had to get pretty desperate and really creative. It was constantly figuring out and centering your day around ‘How can I obtain the resources that I need to place another bet?'” Casale’s experience is not unusual. Experts say people between the ages of 18 and 24 — particularly men — are at a high risk of developing gambling problems. The proliferation of mobile gambling apps and a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that created a boom in legal sports betting have only fueled concerns. “We’re talking about risk-taking behaviors, which goes hand in hand with younger adult men,” says Casale, who counsels gambling addicts. “It is definitely the demographic that legal gambling facilities are pursuing and targeting in their marketing.” Much of the opposition to legalizing sports betting in North Carolina was driven by fears of increased addiction. The new law sends $2 million a year to the N.C. Problem Gambling Program, which provides prevention, education, outreach, and treatment and recovery services. But Casale points out Western North Carolinians already have plenty of ways of placing bets, including going to one of the tribal casinos in the state or skirting the law by using a virtual private network to access betting apps that are blocked to North Carolinians. “Is that going to mean more people are susceptible to struggling with gambling addiction? Probably, because it’s going to be more in your face,” he says. “But whether we’re talking about legalizing marijuana, alcohol or opiates, it doesn’t make a humongous difference because there’s always going to be a black market for anything that is deemed illegal and habit forming.”

“I think this is a critical component of the bill,” says state Rep. Jake Johnson, a Polk County Republican who co-sponsored the legislation. “If [betting on] college athletics is included in the legislation, we want to make sure we are reinvesting in those institutions. Unlike a lot of the one-time capital money these universities receive, I hope to see this being a continued revenue source.”

But don’t count on the money being used to add teams or build new facilities in Asheville or Cullowhee.

“It’s just helping us pay some bills that we already pay,” says Alex Gary, WCU’s director of athletics. “It’ll help us fund unfunded mandates, which I know is not sexy. It’s helpful, but it’s not like I can do something new with the money.”

For instance, he explains, mandated raises for state employees mean the school’s athletic department will pay about $700,000 more in staff salaries in 2025 than it did in 2022. And the NCAA continues to make changes that add further expenses, including new full-time coaching positions and requiring schools to offer degree completion funds for up to 10 years after an athlete’s eligibility ends.

“We don’t necessarily have money for that,” he says.

UNCA is likely to use the money for scholarship support or mental health and medical services for athletes, says Richard Keroack, assistant athletic director for finance and business operations. “We have our current mental health services program and our current sports medicine staff, but an injection of that new revenue would allow us to go a little further with those services.”

Another possibility is using some of the money to support the school’s Be a Top Dog program, which provides personal, professional and athletic guidance for athletes, he says.

Athletic departments generate money through ticket sales, concessions, student fees, media rights, fundraising, game revenue guarantees and an annual NCAA distribution. WCU’s athletic revenue was about $16.3 million in fiscal year 2022. That ranks 178th out of 232 Division 1 public schools ranked by campus by USA Today.

UNCA’s athletics revenue was about $8.7 million in the same period, placing it 225th on the list.

Avoiding danger

Under NCAA rules, athletes, coaches and other athletic department employees are prohibited from betting on any sport sponsored by the NCAA at any level, college or professional. That means, for example, college athletes can’t gamble on NFL or NBA games. That’s true even in states where gambling is legal.

That’s a big reason educating athletes and staff about the sports-betting prohibition has long been part of compliance training at UNCA and WCU. Warning about gambling on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has been a particular emphasis.



Sports betting in North Carolina When will sports wagering be legal? The state Lottery Commission has until June 14, 2024, to create regulations and grant licenses to up to 12 mobile wagering apps and eight brick-and-mortar sportsbooks near professional sports venues. Those venues include Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord and PNC Arena in Raleigh. What can you bet on? Professional sports, college sports, electronic sports, amateur sports, horse racing and other events approved by the Lottery Commission Where will the money go? The N.C. Department of Revenue will collect an 18% tax on gross wagering revenues of sports betting and 1% of the total pari-mutuel wagers placed on horse racing. Half of that will go to the state’s general fund with most of the rest distributed to youth sports programs, 13 state university athletic departments, the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council and the N.C. Problem Gambling Program. Source: State Lottery Commission But now that it will be legal to wager on sports in North Carolina, administrators plan to redouble their efforts. “We’re going to probably have to take a heavier stance and maybe have more frequent education about that topic [rules about betting on sports],” Keroack says.

He points to the example of Brad Bohannon, who was fired as the baseball coach at the University of Alabama in May amid an investigation into suspicious bets placed on an Alabama-LSU game. Also in May, officials at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University said that more than 40 athletes across multiple teams at the schools were suspected of wagering on sports.

“It doesn’t help the [college sports] industry, but it’s good to have real-life examples [of people] getting caught up in some of this,” Keroack says. “That’s going to resonate with our students and coaches and show them what the consequences could be for doing stuff you’re not supposed to do.”

The athletic department’s life skills coordinator is planning to emphasize gambling prohibitions starting next year, he says.

Sports betting in the state is already legal at three tribal casinos, including Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee. That’s not far from WCU’s Cullowhee campus.

“We’re 25-30 minutes from Cherokee, so if somebody wants to place a bet on one of our contests right now, they can,” Gary points out. “But when it comes to being able to place a bet at your fingertips, obviously that allows for more people that can’t go to Cherokee or go somewhere else to place a bet. So, I think that doubling down on our efforts and making sure our student-athletes are aware in even more ways will be important.”