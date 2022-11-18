Whatever it takes: Making it work despite costs and delays

Posted on by Thomas Calder
STAYING POSITIVE: Rising costs and red tape led to many delays for Asheville Music School this year. But its executive director, Ryan Reardon, says there’s plenty to remain hopeful for come 2023. Photo by Michael Oppenheim

Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. 

Ryan Reardon is the executive director of Asheville Music School. The nonprofit works to strengthen local communities through music education and outreach.

Xpress: What about this year’s volunteer/staff work gives you hope about your nonprofit’s mission and its overall impact on the community?

Reardon: Both our staff and teachers’ abilities to adapt this year have given me hope for our mission and our ability to continue our positive impact. We faced a lot of challenges with renovating our new facility, and it took longer than expected. But we were able to continue lessons, student band rehearsals and summer camps at various satellite locations around town. Our teachers and families rolled with it, and our music community stepped up to help get us through.

What has been the most challenging aspect of operating your nonprofit this year?

We had a great crew working on building out our new facility, but we faced a lot of challenges with rising prices and the city’s slow and antiquated permitting processes. Waiting multiple weeks for simple permitting led to delayed construction and a delayed move-in, which cost us over $20,000. That’s a lot for a small nonprofit.

How have the last 2 1/2 years reshaped the way your nonprofit operates, and do you see these changes as permanent?

We haven’t been able to connect as much as we’d like with our county, city and charter schools. I hope that changes! On a positive note, the past 2 1/2 years have forced us to create new user-forward online systems and an interactive website to make it easier for the public to inquire and enroll in music programs.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
View all posts by Thomas Calder →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.