Why I volunteer: Building relationships with local farmers

Lisa Fields is a volunteer with the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project. The nonprofit helps link farmers to markets and supporters and strives to build healthy communities through connections to local food.

How long have you been volunteering with ASAP?

I have volunteered during the Fall ASAP Farm tours for three years.

What have you learned about the individuals you serve?

I have learned that people are genuinely curious about not only the produce they are buying but also the farms where it is grown. People are invested in understanding where their food comes from, and it is rewarding to be able to help them learn.

What have you enjoyed most about your volunteer work?

The greatest reward has been the relationships I have made with local farmers and the sense of community I feel when I see the people enjoying the farm tours.

What advice would you offer those thinking about volunteering?

I would recommend that anyone interested in volunteering go on the farm tours to get a sense of the amazing work that ASAP does and as a way to see how they could participate.