Why I volunteer: Energy and enthusiasm

Robin Lenner has volunteered with Girls on the Run for 10 years. The organization inspires girls of all abilities to strengthen confidence and other important life skills through physical activity.

What inspired you to volunteer with Girls on the Run?

I started out as a volunteer at the Girls on the Run water station at the Biltmore Marathon. Despite the frigid temperature that day — think frozen sports drinks! — the energy and enthusiasm of the staff and volunteers was amazing. From the start I was inspired by GOTR’s programs to empower young girls and by the passion of the people supporting that mission.

What have you learned about the individuals you serve?

I have learned that children who are given the opportunity to learn and connect in a supportive and encouraging environment of peers and adults can exponentially grow their confidence, relationship-building skills and self-efficacy. There is so much intention in how GOTR’s programs are delivered and the relevant skills it teaches. I believe that really matters to our participants, families and volunteers.

What has been the greatest reward?

Being involved for over a decade, I’ve gotten to see girls I coached grow up and become leaders in their communities and volunteers for GOTR. My hope is that one day I get to co-lead a team with a GOTR alumni. It’s powerful to witness the joy, connectedness and confidence our girls shine as they emerge from our programs and spread their influence into the world.

What advice would you offer those thinking about volunteering?

You don’t have to be a runner to get involved. GOTR has a multitude of opportunities for people interested in getting involved in one-time events or longer-term roles such as coaching, internships or as board/committee members.