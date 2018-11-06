WNC election night 2018 live coverage

(7:47 p.m.) As reporter Able Allen relays from the Democratic election watch party at Highland Brewing Company, optimism is high for the so-called “blue wave” to become a reality. “Buncombe County has their act together when it comes to elections,” said Democrat incumbent N.C. House of Representatives member for District 114 Susan Fisher. “This Democratic party in Buncombe County has run so well, and the turnout, as you know, has been incredible for early voting.

“I hope that we break the supermajority in the N.C. House,” Fisher continued. “That way, the Republicans would have to talk to us for a change. We are playing very hard in enough races to take the majority, but that’s yet to be seen. Fingers crossed, everything crossed, really.”

Fisher’s Republican opponent for the seat, Kris Lindstam, did not respond to the Xpress candidate questionnaire or appear at any public candidate forums.

(7:42 p.m.) Early voting numbers for Buncombe County are now online at the N.C. State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement website. In agreement with previously available data for voters by party affiliation, the Democrats amassed healthy totals for many races, particularly those for U.S. House of Representatives.

In District 10, Democrat David Wilson Brown received 28,621 votes, while Republican incumbent Patrick McHenry earned 9,982. In District 11, incumbent Republican Mark Meadows garnered 16,132 votes compared to Democrat challenger Phillip Price‘s 24,612 and Libertarian hopeful Clifton B. Ingram, Jr.‘s 631.

Democrats also have the early lead in Board of Commissioners races. For District 3, incumbent Republican Robert Pressley has 46 percent of the early vote, with challenger Democrat Donna Ensley taking 54 percent. In the District 2 race, Democrat Amanda Edwards earned nearly 61 percent of early ballots, with Republican Glenda Weinert taking the remainder.

(7:30 p.m.) Now marks the formal closing of the polls, but all voters currently in line will have the chance to cast their ballots. According to the Buncombe County Election Services wait count website, most voting sites have wrapped up for the night, although the West Buncombe Elementary School site has 11 voters remaining. Cane Creek Middle School and the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center both also have a few citizens in line.

(7:23 p.m.) The first Xpress report from the field comes from managing editor Virginia Daffron, who spoke with Republican Buncombe County Sheriff candidate Shad Higgins as he waited for election results at a party event at Twisted Laurel on New Leicester Highway. Higgins, who faces Democrat Quentin Miller and Libertarian Tracey DeBruhl in the sheriff’s race, said having a Republican in the position would bring accountability to law enforcement.

“You’ve got to hold people accountable. And when I say accountable, I don’t mean not helping them, whether with a substance abuse problem or whatever,” Higgins said. “I want to help everyone. By doing that, we’ve got to hold them accountable to give them some help.”

Also on the topic of substance abuse, which confronts Buncombe County primarily through the ongoing opioid epidemic, Higgins noted that everyone is impacted by the problem. “That affects family members, neighbors, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, moms, dads,” he said. “And if you are blessed enough to not have a family member that’s doing that, it affects you as a taxpayer.”

Regarding his prospects to win the election, Higgins said the race was “hard to tell.” Although his team had “crunched numbers all afternoon,” he added, “when the results come in, they come in.”

(7:15 p.m.) Even before Election Day, voter turnout for Buncombe County in 2018 reached record numbers for a midterm election. By the end of early voting on Nov. 3, 77,805 citizens had cast their ballots, over 30,000 more than had voted by the same point in 2014.

What motivated this unprecedented show of voting enthusiasm? A recent survey by North Carolina’s High Point University suggests that health care, the economy, Social Security and terrorism are among the most important issues to voters throughout the state.

Among self-identified registered voters, 75 percent noted health care as “very important” in their thinking about congressional elections. Slightly fewer respondents (71 percent) regarded the economy on the same level, with 69 percent and 68 percent, respectively, identifying Social Security and terrorism as critical issues.

At the bottom of mind, according to the poll, was the treatment of gay, lesbian and transgender individuals. Only 33 percent of respondents said LGBTQ+ issues were very important to them, with 17 percent saying treatment of that group was “not at all important.”

(7:00 p.m.) The polls won’t draw to a close across Western North Carolina for another 30 minutes, but the Mountain Xpress news team is already setting up to provide live coverage of the results. Throughout the evening, this post will be updated with the latest numbers and commentary on races throughout the region, as well as the statewide results for six proposed constitutional amendments.

Three Xpress reporters are in the field to observe the action firsthand. County government reporter David Floyd is posted at the Buncombe County Election Services office on McDowell Street for the earliest crack at the results. Reporter Able Allen is at the Buncombe County Democratic Party watch party at Highland Brewing Company, while managing editor Virginia Daffron is at a Republican event at the Twisted Laurel on New Leicester Highway.