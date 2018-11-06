Election Day arrives in WNC

While nearly 78,000 people in Buncombe County have already exercised their right to vote, over half of the county’s registered voters have yet to cast their ballots — and today is their final chance. From 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., polls will be open throughout the region for citizens to decide who represents them in key local, state and national offices, as well as if six amendments will be added to the North Carolina Constitution.
Those registered to vote can find their polling place through the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement’s voter lookup tool, which also generates a personalized sample ballot. The Buncombe County Board of Elections website provides local updates and approximate queue numbers for each voting site to help voters plan their trip to the polls. Only citizens previously registered to vote may cast their ballots on Election Day; no photo ID is necessary.
The Mountain Xpress voter guide compiles responses from all local candidates about the tough issues facing the region. Below are listed the races covered by Xpress; information about state judicial races is available through the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement’s Judicial Voter Guide. Xpress has also compiled the positions of the state’s recognized political parties on the proposed constitutional amendments.
- U.S. House of Representatives District 10 (Charlotte to Asheville)
- U.S. House of Representatives District 11 (West of Asheville)
- N.C. Senate District 48 (Transylvania, Henderson and Buncombe Counties)
- N.C. Senate District 49 (Buncombe County)
- N.C. House of Representatives District 114 (Asheville)
- N.C. House of Representatives District 115 (Eastern Buncombe County)
- N.C. House of Representatives District 116 (Western Buncombe County)
- N.C. House of Representatives District 117 (Henderson County)
- Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 1 (Asheville) (Unopposed)
- Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 2 (Eastern Buncombe County)
- Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 3 (Western Buncombe County)
- Buncombe County Sheriff
- Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
- Buncombe County District Attorney and Buncombe County Clerk of Court (Unopposed)
- District 28 Superior and District Court Judges (Buncombe County) (Unopposed)
- Buncombe County Board of Education (Unopposed)
Xpress will be covering the action as election results come in through a live blog, with additional reports from both the Republican and Democratic election night parties. A wrap-up of the results will also be available online tomorrow, as well as in the print edition of Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Additional information on this year’s election is available through the Xpress articles linked below.
- WNC sees big turnout despite statewide decrease in early voting sites
- McHenry, Brown debate Trump economic policies, immigration
- N.C. parties weigh in on proposed constitutional amendments
- District 2 candidates grapple with county benefits, Wanda Greene legacy
- Commission candidates debate alleged corruption, school safety
- League of Women Voters cuts short Leicester forum
- Sheriff, Soil & Water candidates voice opinions at forum
- Camera-shy candidate kicks off voter forum
- New PAC calls for Republican takeover of county board
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.