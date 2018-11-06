Election Day arrives in WNC

While nearly 78,000 people in Buncombe County have already exercised their right to vote, over half of the county’s registered voters have yet to cast their ballots — and today is their final chance. From 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., polls will be open throughout the region for citizens to decide who represents them in key local, state and national offices, as well as if six amendments will be added to the North Carolina Constitution.

Those registered to vote can find their polling place through the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement’s voter lookup tool, which also generates a personalized sample ballot. The Buncombe County Board of Elections website provides local updates and approximate queue numbers for each voting site to help voters plan their trip to the polls. Only citizens previously registered to vote may cast their ballots on Election Day; no photo ID is necessary.

The Mountain Xpress voter guide compiles responses from all local candidates about the tough issues facing the region. Below are listed the races covered by Xpress; information about state judicial races is available through the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement’s Judicial Voter Guide. Xpress has also compiled the positions of the state’s recognized political parties on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Xpress will be covering the action as election results come in through a live blog, with additional reports from both the Republican and Democratic election night parties. A wrap-up of the results will also be available online tomorrow, as well as in the print edition of Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Additional information on this year’s election is available through the Xpress articles linked below.