WNC primary elections 2020 live coverage

OH BROTHER: Zack Cawthorn, center, the brother of Republican U.S. House of Representatives District 11 candidate Madison Cawthorn, waits for results at a watch party at the Asheville Dance and Event Center. Photo by Virginia Daffron

(8:17 p.m.) Although the Democratic ballot had more action overall in this year’s primaries, the race that perhaps attracted the most national attention was on the Republican side. In the wake of Rep. Mark Meadows announcing that he would not seek reelection, 12 of his party fellows jumped in to seek the nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives District 11 seat, with 11 continuing in the race up to the primary voting day.

Xpress managing editor Virginia Daffron is at the watch party for one of those candidates, Madison Cawthorn, being held at the Asheville Event and Dance Center in South Asheville. She reports that the space is festively adorned with balloons; Cawthorn’s older brother Zack Cawthorn is there to lend his sibling support.

Meanwhile, early results for Buncombe County are still not forthcoming from the state Board of Elections. At the Roney and Townsend watch party, Randle reports, the candidates have turned off the projector displaying the webpage and have invited those in attendance to share stories of hope.

GANG OF FOUR: At the Buncombe County Democratic Party watch event at Highland Brewing Co., pictured from left to right, are Asheville City Council member Julie Mayfield, Democratic activist Lindsay Lee Furst, Council candidate Rich Lee and Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. Photo by Able Allen

(8:03 p.m.) While Roney, Townsend and O’Shea gather at the Edington Center, many of the candidates who are a part of or endorsed by Asheville’s existing political power structure are stationed at the Highland watch event. Allen snapped a photo of Asheville City Council member (and N.C. Senate 49 hopeful) Julie Mayfield, Council contender Rich Lee and Mayor Esther Manheimer at the official Democratic party. Manheimer endorsed both Lee and Mayfield in the primaries for their respective races.

(7:50 p.m.) Randle spoke with Roney as she awaited the release of early voting results. “I am exhausted,” said the Asheville City Council hopeful. Between canvassing and poll greeting, she added, “On Saturday before 4 p.m., I walked 18,857 steps.”

But Roney was also encouraged, she said, because “neighbors are showing up for each other.” She said many of the voters she met at the polls had done extensive research but that those newer to town, largely focused on the contested Democratic presidential primary, were eager to meet and hear from local candidates.

(7:39 p.m.) Polls are now officially not accepting any new voters throughout Western North Carolina. Early voting results should be available soon, but the N.C. State Board of Elections has yet to post any numbers to its website.

Able Allen, reporting from the Buncombe County Democratic Party watch event at Highland Brewing Company, says political hawks can expect a short delay. According to Jeff Rose, the county party’s chair, the board won’t post data until every polling location is closed, with voters in line having their chance to cast ballots. Rose estimates that the first results will come online around 8:10 p.m.

(7:29 p.m.) One minute before the official closing of polls at 7:30 p.m., the Buncombe County Board of Election Services website reports substantial lines at a number of polling places. The Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden reported 72 people in line as of 7:03 p.m., while 28 voters were waiting at the Hominy Valley Elementary School in Candler as of 6:57 p.m. — both the latest times for which information was available.

And the first report from the field comes from city reporter Brooke Randle, live at the Arthur R. Edington Education and Career Center in Asheville’s Southside neighborhood. She notes that approximately 30 people are there with Council candidates Roney and Townsend; Michael O’Shea, a Democratic candidate for the hotly contested U.S. House of Representatives District 11 seat, poses with them for a group picture as they wish each other good luck.

(7:22 p.m.) According to numbers made available through the nonprofit Civitas Institute’s VoteTracker tool, early voting enthusiasm in Buncombe County is at its highest level for a primary election in recent history. Through Feb. 29, 38,662 early ballots had been cast in 2020, compared with 9,406 in the 2018 midterms and 33,004 in the 2016 presidential year.

Democrats made up the majority of those early voters, representing nearly 53% of the total, while Republicans comprised just over 15%. And 12,316 unaffiliated voters turned out, a little less than 32%; that voter group has swelled in number throughout North Carolina since 2016, as Xpress reported in January.

Those who voted early, however, may not be representative of the county as a whole. Just 1,058 (2.74%) early voters identified as African American, although Census estimates put the black proportion of Buncombe’s population at 6.3% as of July 2019. Close to half of Buncombe early voters (16,714, or 43.23%) were aged 65 or over, a demographic comprising only 20% of the population according to Census estimates.

(7:12 p.m.) Buncombe County’s turnout on Election Day topped 29,000 as of 4 p.m., according to numbers from the county’s Board of Election Services. Montford North Star Academy hosted 669 voters by that time, while the Murphy-Oakley Community Center came in a close second with 660 voters.

Only two polling places failed to crack double digits by 4 p.m. Tried Stone Missionary Baptist Church in Asheville’s East End/Valley St. neighborhood saw 86 voters, while Newfound Community Center in Leicester received the least action with just 83 ballots cast.

(7:00 p.m.) Nearly 15 months since the first candidate from Buncombe County declared her intention to run in the 2020 elections — N.C. District 49 Sen. Terry Van Duyn, D-Buncombe, who announced her bid for lieutenant governor in December 2018 — voters across Western North Carolina are finally close to finishing the first chapter of this year’s contests. In races from Asheville City Council to the U.S. House of Representatives, area citizens will choose who will move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and who must wait until other cycle begins.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and the Mountain Xpress news team is ready to capture the reactions of hopeful electeds as the results roll in. Managing editor Virginia Daffron is attending the Buncombe County Republican Party’s election night party at the BCGOP headquarters on Regent Park Boulevard in West Asheville. City government reporter Brooke Randle is starting her night at an event hosted by Council candidates Kim Roney and Nicole Townsend, while writer Able Allen is covering the Buncombe County Democratic Party watch event at Highland Brewing Company. And county government reporter Daniel Walton is posted up at Xpress headquarters in beautiful downtown Asheville to write about it all.

Throughout the evening, this post will be updated with the latest election results and comments from candidates for offices representing WNC. Full primary numbers, including those for the presidential, senatorial and statewide races, are available through the N.C. State Board of Elections website.