Women in Business: Build a support system

Posted on by Thomas Calder
FIND A GOOD MATCH: "If persistence and my good nature don’t work, then whomever I’m trying to work with doesn’t deserve my business, and I’ll find someone else who does," says Marjory Rockwell. Photo courtesy of Rockwell

Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. 

Marjory Rockwell is the owner of Conjure Craft Chocolate.

Xpress: What is the best advice you’d share with someone just starting out today?

Rockwell: Build a support system. Starting a business is both mentally and physically draining. You’ll need a solid group of people who will be there for you when obstacles come your way, when everything seems impossible and you want to quit. I moved to Asheville because I have family here, and along with my boyfriend, they have been my biggest cheerleaders in this whole endeavor. I’ve also met an amazing group of people through the local farmers markets who have shared the same struggles as I have. We’ve been able to bounce business and strategy ideas off one another and grow because of it.

As a woman, what unique challenges have you experienced within your industry, and how have you overcome these obstacles?

I’m 5 feet, 2 inches, 100 pounds and look younger than I am. I’m not always taken seriously, which was something I experienced when going through the buildout process of my kitchen/storefront. I usually try to be pleasantly persistent and am naturally very bubbly. If persistence and my good nature don’t work, then whomever I’m trying to work with doesn’t deserve my business, and I’ll find someone else who does.

