Women in Business: Consistency and discipline

Posted on by Thomas Calder
STEADY: "Staying consistent, disciplined and driven will play an integral role in your businesses success," says Tiarra Wilkie, owner of Groundbreaking Financial. Photo by Brooke Parker Photography

Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. 

Tiarra Wilkie is the owner of Groundbreaking Financial, a personal financial consultancy.

What is the best advice you were given about launching your business?

As cliché as it sounds, the best advice I’ve ever received is to not give up. I think a lot of business owners can agree with me when I say the first two-three years in business are the hardest and essentially a “make-or-break” period. It’s so easy to give up when you’re not getting the customers or clients that you want, or you’re not seeing a return on your investment. Staying consistent, disciplined and driven will play an integral role in your business’s success.

What is the best advice you’d share with someone just starting out today?

Know when it’s time to pivot. Groundbreaking Financial is 2 1/2 years old, and I’ve had to pivot three to four times already. The vision you have for your business in the early stages may not actually make sense months and even years down the road. I think COVID has shown us just how quick the times can shift. Stay on your toes and be open to implementing new ideas and strategies that will help get your business to the next level.

As a woman, what unique challenges have you experienced within your industry, and how have you overcome these obstacles?

I think we’re all aware that women, especially women of color, often get the short end of the stick. Rather than dwelling on the many obstacles placed in front of us due to society, I’d rather continue connecting with other like-minded, women-owned businesses and focus on the many glass ceilings we’ll break one day!

