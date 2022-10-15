Women in Business: Know your values

Posted on by Thomas Calder
AUTHENTIC: "There aren’t a ton of women who offer both photo and video services, but we refuse to let that lack of representation hold us back," says Erin McGrady, right, co-founder of Authentic Asheville. Also featured is McGrady's wife and co-founder, Caroline Whatley. Photo courtesy of Authentic Asheville

Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. 

Erin McGrady and her wife, Caroline Whatley, are the co-founders of Authentic Asheville, a camper van blog that focuses on travel in Western North Carolina and beyond.

Xpress: What is the best advice you were given about launching your business? 

McGrady: Know your values and do your best to carry them out in the ways that you interact with your customers, your community and within your own team.

What is the best advice you’d share with someone just starting out today? 

Learn as much as you possibly can about your craft, and when you learn something new that’s in conflict with an old practice, be willing to change. It’s these ongoing adaptations that will keep you nimble and ready when the next opportunity shows up.

As a woman, what unique challenges have you experienced within your industry, and how have you overcome these obstacles?

There aren’t a ton of women who offer both photo and video services, but we refuse to let that lack of representation hold us back. We help businesses with their branded storytelling in the outdoor gear space as well as the food and beverage space. While we don’t see a whole lot of other people like us — we’re a queer, interracial woman-owned business — we have the mindset that together we can do just about anything. Creativity, integrity, hard work and grit know no gender.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
View all posts by Thomas Calder →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.