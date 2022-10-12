Women in Business: Never give up

Posted on by Thomas Calder
IN GOOD COMPANY: "Surround yourself with other business owners and startup types," says Safi Martin, COO of Hood Huggers International. "Being an entrepreneur means looking at the world through a different lens — you need other people who see through that same lens cheering you on." Also featured is DeWayne Barton, Martin's husband and business partner. Photo by Jay Hill

Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. 

Safi Martin is the chief operations officer for Hood Huggers International, which she runs with her husband and founder, Dewayne Barton.

What is the best advice you were given about launching your business?

Believe in the impossible and never give up. No matter what anyone says, stay true to your vision and dream.

What is the best advice you’d share with someone just starting out today?

Get a mentor to walk you through the initial startup, then again when you hire your first employees. Get a great accountant that wants to help you grow as a business owner. Surround yourself with other business owners and startup types. Being an entrepreneur means looking at the world through a different lens — you need other people who see through that same lens cheering you on. Finally, don’t let “failures” or “nos” deter you — keep going. In fact, use these experiences as fuel to feed your own motivation.

As a woman, what unique challenges have you experienced within your industry, and how have you overcome these obstacles?

The two biggest things that have come up for me as a woman are:

  1. Being underestimated — some folks assume that I’m less capable, intelligent, resourceful, creative, etc.
  2. Underestimating myself (imposter syndrome) — buying into No. 1 and letting other folks’ limited imaginations start to define me.
SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
View all posts by Thomas Calder →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.