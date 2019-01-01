Xpress’ 2018 Instagram review

Our Instagram page is lined with photographs that highlight coverage from our weekly publication, as well as images from around town. To recap 2018, we’ve selected one post from each month.

The year began with snow. Here, folks admire the frozen waterfalls at Looking Glass Falls in Pisgah National Forest. Photo by Tim Harrison

Go Local kept our hearts warm in February with its 2018 Love Asheville Go Local Week. Photo by Thomas Calder

On March 24, residents participated in the nationwide March for Our Lives. Photo by Thomas Calder

And students continued to march on April 20 during the National School Walkout. Photo by Thomas Calder

Xpress staffers discussed the May 8 primary elections with Mark Lieberman, seated, host of “The World According to Mark” on 103.7 WPVM FM in Asheville. Photo by Shelley Lieberman

On June 30, residents participated in the Families Belong Together rally on downtown Asheville’s Haywood Street. Photo by Cindy Kunst

Downtown fireworks filled the night sky on the Fourth of July. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro

An August thunderstorm knocked out the electricity in our downtown office. Photo by Thomas Calder

The Xpress goats supervised the latest paint job of our distribution boxes in September. Photo by Susan Hutchinson

Meanwhile, a local black bear haunted Riverside Cemetery in October. Photo courtesy of Riverside Cemetery

Come November folk singer-songwriter (and Xpress staffer) Heather Taylor hosted Transplant Thanksgiving at Hopey South French Broad. Photo courtesy of Taylor

And last, but certainly not least, Winter Storm Diego arrived in mid-Decemeber. Photo by Thomas Calder

