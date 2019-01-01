2018 in review: 12 biggest impacts on Asheville neighborhoods, by CAN

- Property tax increases.
- Traffic congestion.
- Conditional rezoning and zoning variances.
- Removal of tree canopy.
- Increase in noise pollution.
- Loss of city character.
- Housing loss due to continued increase in short-term rentals, exacerbated by lax city enforcement of regulations on short-term rental activity.
- Pressure from development that is not aligned with neighborhood overlay plans and the character of individual neighborhoods and that has not matured to incorporate a sustainable approach.
- Lack of trust in Asheville Police Department stemming from the Rush pedestrian beating incident.
- Concerns regarding a lack of city of Asheville government transparency and the resulting loss of trust.
- City staff meets with developers and shapes development proposals without consulting neighborhoods.
- CAN’s commitment to partnering with the Neighborhood Advisory Committee.
Amy Kemp serves as chair of the Coalition of Asheville Neighborhoods.
