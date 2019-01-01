2018 in review: 12 biggest impacts on Asheville neighborhoods, by CAN

Property tax increases. Traffic congestion. Conditional rezoning and zoning variances. Removal of tree canopy. Increase in noise pollution. Loss of city character. Housing loss due to continued increase in short-term rentals, exacerbated by lax city enforcement of regulations on short-term rental activity. Pressure from development that is not aligned with neighborhood overlay plans and the character of individual neighborhoods and that has not matured to incorporate a sustainable approach. Lack of trust in Asheville Police Department stemming from the Rush pedestrian beating incident. Concerns regarding a lack of city of Asheville government transparency and the resulting loss of trust. City staff meets with developers and shapes development proposals without consulting neighborhoods. CAN’s commitment to partnering with the Neighborhood Advisory Committee.

Amy Kemp serves as chair of the Coalition of Asheville Neighborhoods.