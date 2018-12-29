2018 in review: Best things about being Asheville’s mayor, by Esther Manheimer

The pay (just kidding). I get to represent the awesome people of Asheville, who are compassionate and truly care about making our community a better place to live for everyone (and don’t mind telling me exactly how to do it!). My absolute favorite part of the job is meeting with schoolchildren of all ages from schools all over the city and county. Students are so curious and share their ideas and concerns with brutal honesty. It’s interesting and fun; they help me learn and grow. And they always ask me how old I am, and how much I get paid, and if I’m a mommy, and do I get a limousine?* I get the opportunity to tackle our community challenges with my Council colleagues, who are innovative and willing to try new things, and work with imaginative and talented staff, who are focused on creative solutions. Living in a city where so many people donate their time and energy to bettering the community, whether it’s working on environmental issues, equity, transportation, affordable housing, homelessness and so many other city initiatives and opportunities. The pride I feel when I get the chance to represent Asheville across the state, visiting other cities, meeting with city and state leaders, and their admiration for Asheville and the things we’re doing here. And our new city manager, Debra Campbell. We’re fortunate to have recently hired Debra, a former assistant city manager and planning director in Charlotte. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her that makes her more than qualified to lead the city as it navigates the opportunities and challenges of growth and change.

*Manheimer reports, “I’m 47, I get approx. $26,000 annually and no limousine, but I do get a parking pass to city-owned parking decks…” She has three sons.