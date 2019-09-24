Letter: A nonlocal double standard

I object to the hypocrisy of your own local coverage policy as regards to greenhouse gases, which fails on grounds of being inherently global, giving them no place on your front page and vastly less place in local government policy than environmental contraception and abortion funding, which have vastly more local and regional benefits, such as the school tax and diaper litter.
Local government, International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives/ U.N. Agenda 21 and editors also have no place telling overpopulation activists that such funding is not municipal purview while perusing both global greenhouse gas policy and unit-density limits, [which are] obviously motivated by overpopulation concerns even though completely useless against overpopulation, inhuman and speculative.
Municipalities already fund abortions for nonresidents (commuting employees) so they can add reasons, recipients and dollars quantitatively, without crossing any significant lines, and being orders of magnitude greener than alternative energy.
— Alan Ditmore
Leicester
Editor’s response: We always appreciate hearing from our readers. Our recent cover story on Asheville and Buncombe County’s efforts to run their operations with renewable energy passes our coverage test because these are local governments taking action locally, even if it is a global issue of concern.
