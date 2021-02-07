Letter: An excellent way to repurpose the obelisk

Two things: Thank you, Mountain Xpress, just thank you for keeping on.

Sandra Kilgore’s thoughtful piece on the Vance Monument suggests an excellent way to repurpose that obelisk [“Full Circle: Can Repurposing the Vance Monument Help Heal the Divide in Asheville?” Jan. 27, Xpress]. An ancient form built in homage to the sun god, Ra, it also symbolized duality and balance.

If repurposing the obelisk can further balance our demonstrated duality, let’s go for it! Unity Tower sounds good and right.

— Gabriele Rainey

Asheville