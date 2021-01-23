Letter: Cawthorn has already disqualified himself from Congress

A person who takes constitutional office under oath and subsequently engages “in insurrection or rebellion against the same” or gives “aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” shall hold no office “under the United States or under any State.” Amendment 14 is clear on this.

In the very first three days of his term, Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified himself from his position. On Jan. 3, he swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution. By Jan. 6, he was busy denouncing the constitutional election process, advocating the overthrow of the presidential election and helping to incite a deadly attack on the U.S. Congress.

That much took place in plain sight. Mr. Cawthorn is forsworn.

The investigation of the attack may reveal more. Mr. Cawthorn said that he went into the Jan. 6 congressional joint session carrying a concealed weapon, for “protection.”

House rules must have been fresh in Mr. Cawthorn’s mind. They forbid carrying arms in the chamber. What was Mr. Cawthorn anticipating?

An oath-breaker can be restored to office — another provision of Amendment 14. The requirement is a two-thirds vote in each house of Congress. I hope Mr. Cawthorn will begin seeking this redemption with even more energy than he has already devoted to mischief.

— Michael Garner
Asheville

 

