Letter: Compassion is a two-way street

Thank you, Nancy [Tabel], for the nudge [“Tax Policy Means Caring Falls to Good Samaritans,” Dec. 11, Xpress]. Not only a great piece of writing but a wonderful thought. I pray that more people are as moved as was I to give.

“Compassion” is a two-way street. I feel better for having given. I am repaid many times over. Merry Christmas.

— G. Philip Cheney

Asheville