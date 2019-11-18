Letter: Demand that your reps hold Trump accountable

So, he’s done it. America, under the direction of Donald Trump, has started a war. No not a war between us and Iran, (not yet) but between Turkey and the Kurds, who, ironically, gave him the victories over ISIS in Syria.

I am heartbroken watching the news. Over 100 people have already died there, as Turkey has rolled in to slaughter the Kurds. And it is all because Trump, after a phone call with Erdogan of Turkey, suddenly made the decision to stop supporting the Kurds. I can’t help but wonder what Erdogan has on Trump, besides his real estate in Turkey.

Because we are not committing our troops to this fight, will our citizens wake up to the horror of what is happening? So far, I have called [Sens. Richard] Burr and [Thom] Tillis and [Rep. Patrick] McHenry and demanded an answer to whether they support this incompetent president. Have had no reply.

Please call your Congress people and demand that they hold Trump accountable for this disaster. Not only has this been a total betrayal of our Kurdish allies, but the results will be devastating. We may recall watching the agony of the citizens of Aleppo and other Syrian cities: Infants being pulled from the rubble. Now we will witness it being done to our allies. There is already a mass exodus happening, which will create more refugees fleeing to other countries, including Europe, which will then lead to more nationalism and elections of people like Trump.

Additionally, there is a very real possibility that the thousands of ISIS prisoners will be released to once again rain terror on the area and across the globe. And [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo has the nerve to say to Judy Woodruff on PBS that the Trump administration’s goal is to keep America safe.

— Erica Burns

Black Mountain