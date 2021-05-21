Letter: Demonstrate for peace, justice and a green transition

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Demonstrations such as the local ongoing Raytheon issue are generally framed as being a protest. From my viewpoint, it’s much more than that. They are participating in free speech to fulfill a longing for peace and justice and a sustainable planet for all. It is an effort to inform the public and influence public officials, who have the power and responsibility to make decisions for the public good. If the System shuts us out, how else can we influence it?

The local Resist Raytheon group of concerned citizens has been demonstrating every other Friday, and now plan on an Asheville Walk and Rally for Peace and Justice and a Green Transition, beginning at Pack Square and ending at a rally at Bent Creek River Park on May 22. Mountain Xpress has published several letters on this, and you can get more information at rejectraytheonavl.com.

What can you do? You can call on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to rescind the $27 million incentive agreement with Pratt & Whitney, and invest in such things as affordable housing, small businesses and schools, along with commitment to transparency on such major decisions.

If we don’t fulfill our democratic responsibility, something fundamental will die in the United States. We cannot simply hide our patriotic longing that requires more public funding for social issues, including supporting our families, health care, fair wages, environmental concerns and your personal concerns for a more caring society: a way of life that can unite the American people.

The least one can do is the very important activity of informing yourself deeply on your major concerns and hopes for ourselves and the legacy of our children. We cannot merely rely on those in power.

The regeneration of our society cannot be taught by mere words or sermons. We are all connected — interconnected social beings. Our community needs your support to inspire, encourage and instill visions of the true, the good and the beautiful offered in a world of love, kindness and respect for a caring society.

We have the responsibility to guide each new generation to focus on getting the beginning right, trusting that our young will grow and develop as they mature in their own personal creativity, and in the process create a better world. We educate not only our children, but ourselves.

What is required is to not stop trying!

— Ed Sacco
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.