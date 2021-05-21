Letter: Demonstrate for peace, justice and a green transition

Demonstrations such as the local ongoing Raytheon issue are generally framed as being a protest. From my viewpoint, it’s much more than that. They are participating in free speech to fulfill a longing for peace and justice and a sustainable planet for all. It is an effort to inform the public and influence public officials, who have the power and responsibility to make decisions for the public good. If the System shuts us out, how else can we influence it?

The local Resist Raytheon group of concerned citizens has been demonstrating every other Friday, and now plan on an Asheville Walk and Rally for Peace and Justice and a Green Transition, beginning at Pack Square and ending at a rally at Bent Creek River Park on May 22. Mountain Xpress has published several letters on this, and you can get more information at rejectraytheonavl.com.

What can you do? You can call on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to rescind the $27 million incentive agreement with Pratt & Whitney, and invest in such things as affordable housing, small businesses and schools, along with commitment to transparency on such major decisions.

If we don’t fulfill our democratic responsibility, something fundamental will die in the United States. We cannot simply hide our patriotic longing that requires more public funding for social issues, including supporting our families, health care, fair wages, environmental concerns and your personal concerns for a more caring society: a way of life that can unite the American people.

The least one can do is the very important activity of informing yourself deeply on your major concerns and hopes for ourselves and the legacy of our children. We cannot merely rely on those in power.

The regeneration of our society cannot be taught by mere words or sermons. We are all connected — interconnected social beings. Our community needs your support to inspire, encourage and instill visions of the true, the good and the beautiful offered in a world of love, kindness and respect for a caring society.

We have the responsibility to guide each new generation to focus on getting the beginning right, trusting that our young will grow and develop as they mature in their own personal creativity, and in the process create a better world. We educate not only our children, but ourselves.

What is required is to not stop trying!

— Ed Sacco

Asheville