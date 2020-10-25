Letter: Edney will support Medicaid expansion

A new report from Georgetown University caught my attention this week. According to the Children’s Health Care Report Card, the number of uninsured children in North Carolina has grown by 24% since 2016. North Carolina is one of just 12 states that have chosen not to expand Medicaid. By not expanding Medicaid, we have not accepted billions of federal dollars; 90% of the cost of Medicaid is paid for by the federal government.

When our representatives in Raleigh said no to Medicaid expansion, they said no to bringing back to our state the dollars residents of our state have paid in federal taxes. State-level government is important. Our representatives make choices that have real consequences for us.

I am hoping that we can send Sam Edney to Raleigh by voting for Sam for N.C. House District 113. Sam will support Gov. Cooper’s efforts to expand Medicaid. Sam’s opponent strongly opposes Medicaid expansion.

Our representatives in Raleigh should fight for all of us; right now, we have too many representatives who are protecting special-interest groups and large corporations. We need representation that reflects our values. Sam is a small-business owner who cares about our quality of life, from education to the environment. We need to vote as if our health and well-being depend on our choices, because they do.

— Elizabeth Dicey

Tryon

Editor’s note: Dicey reports that she volunteering for Edney’s campaign.