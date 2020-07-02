Letter: Freedom vs. reducing coronavirus risk

[Regarding “No Way to Live in Land of the Free,” June 10, Xpress]: Yes, we live in the land of the free and as such, you, Gardner Hathaway, are free to make a decision concerning your own health and welfare. You imply that your civil liberties (all inclusive) have been curtailed for no appropriate reason, and this situation has resulted in more harm than the COVID-19 virus. To say that the lockdown has caused more jeopardy than the virus is simplistic and may I posit, ridiculous.

As an “at-risk person,” I am grateful that an effort has been made to minimize my risk, but I’m also concerned for those other than myself. How about you?

— Margot Kornfeld

Asheville