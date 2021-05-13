Letter: Gaining a better perspective through dowsing

I would like to thank Mountain Xpress for running the recent article exploring the world of dowsing [“Human Antennas: Local Dowsers Harness Intuition to Find Water, Personal Empowerment,” April 7]. Everyone is invited to our free Zoom webinar on Saturday, May 15, 1-3 p.m. Access code is on our website, appalachiandowsers.org. Former national President Roxanne Louise of Virginia will be offering a talk, Creepy Energies Through Dowsing.
Dowsing can help one gain a better perspective on everyday concerns and questions. Dowsing is a method of accessing and gaining entrance into one’s intuition. It is like having a wise companion by your side whose reservoir of knowledge is far more vast than our conscious mind. You can ask it any question, from which auto mechanic, plumber or surgeon to use, to which vitamins to take or which home to buy or rent. It is also there for clarifying interior, life questions.
Health is another area of dowsers’ focus. Dowsers have long been aware that living, especially sleeping, or having one’s workstation above subterranean running water can detrimentally affect one’s health. … Try moving your bed or have a dowser check your home to find out.
— Bill Muerdter
Maggie Valley
