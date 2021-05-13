Letter: Gaining a better perspective through dowsing

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I would like to thank Mountain Xpress for running the recent article exploring the world of dowsing [“Human Antennas: Local Dowsers Harness Intuition to Find Water, Personal Empowerment,” April 7]. Everyone is invited to our free Zoom webinar on Saturday, May 15, 1-3 p.m. Access code is on our website, appalachiandowsers.org. Former national President Roxanne Louise of Virginia will be offering a talk, Creepy Energies Through Dowsing.

Dowsing can help one gain a better perspective on everyday concerns and questions. Dowsing is a method of accessing and gaining entrance into one’s intuition. It is like having a wise companion by your side whose reservoir of knowledge is far more vast than our conscious mind. You can ask it any question, from which auto mechanic, plumber or surgeon to use, to which vitamins to take or which home to buy or rent. It is also there for clarifying interior, life questions.

Health is another area of dowsers’ focus. Dowsers have long been aware that living, especially sleeping, or having one’s workstation above subterranean running water can detrimentally affect one’s health. … Try moving your bed or have a dowser check your home to find out.

— Bill Muerdter
Maggie Valley

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.